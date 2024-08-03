Your binoculars, but better (They have night vision and record)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

What’s that? Right there across the prairie. Is it an 8-point buck or a tumbleweed stuck to a boulder? Your gut says it’s just a weed, but we’ll let you borrow our fancy digital binoculars for a second. AHA! See? It’s the buck! Go ahead, take a picture. Yup, with the binoculars…they can do that.

These aren’t your dad’s binoculars, but you’ll probably have to make sure he doesn’t steal them from you. Since they’re on sale right now, you could grab a pair for both of you while they’re $89.97 (reg. $159.99) for a limited time.

Digital, night vision, recording…what can’t they do?

Let’s go back to that prairie together. Now, we’re killing the lights. (Get your mind out of the gutter.) You’ll still be able to see almost 1,000 feet away in complete darkness. Imagine seeing an owl swoop to claim its prey or a pack of coyotes roaming your yard.

Unlike traditional binoculars, you don’t have to squint through eyepieces to get a glimpse. Instead, you’ll be looking through a 2.4-inch HD screen that allows you to relax your eyeballs and see nature the way Mother Nature intended—peacefully.

When something catches your eye, like a bear or an eagle, start recording or snap a photo in 1080p quality. Don’t be shy, either; the binoculars have 4x digital zoom for getting up close and personal, and everything you capture is saved to the TF card so you can share your discoveries online.

The only thing we don’t like about these binoculars is that you have to charge them. That’s the price you pay for digital technology.

Your new favorite binoculars won’t be on sale forever. Get these night vision binoculars for only $89.97 (reg. $159.99) right now.

StackSocial prices subject to change.