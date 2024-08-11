Clone yourself with AI?? Give it a whirl

Just upload a video of yourself, and this tool will digitize your face and voice.

Posted on Aug 11, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

Who would’ve thought cloning would be a thing in 2024? This new AI tool isn’t making it happen in the sci-fi sense, but it can create your digital twin. Imagine having someone else do your presentations or video content for social media while you sit back and write the script. (Or have AI do that part, too.)

That’s the X-Me AI Avatar generator. Get a lifetime subscription here for $89.99 (reg. $360)—you won’t find a better price anywhere else.

How does it work?

*Enter the cloning chamber.* Okay, no, just record a short video of yourself to make the avatar. Use the crispest camera and best lighting you can find and talk so AI can replicate your face and voice. Then …

  1. Upload your video to X-Me AI Avatar
  2. Add your script, or use the built-in Chat-GPT writer to create one
  3. Select a voice
  4. Generate your video

Don’t get weirded out seeing yourself—or your clone—say something you’ve never actually said. It’ll be trippy, but it’ll also be a huge time saver since you won’t have to worry about setting aside time to record yourself or getting the proper equipment to make high-quality videos

You might use X-Me AI Avatar to create video training courses for work, review videos for social media, or record presentations, spending only minutes instead of the usual hours—or days. There’s also support for over 126 languages to reach more people at work or online.

As part of your lifetime subscription, you can create 30 minutes of content each month. As a free gift, you’ll even receive three extra credits during your first month.

Bring your virtual twin to life with X-Me AI Avatar, now $89.99 (reg. $360) for a lifetime subscription with our unbeatable deal.

