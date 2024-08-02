How to be the next big thing in the creative world

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Some people say the creative industry is dying, but we think it’s stronger than ever. We mean, have you seen Bridgerton, read The Housemaid, or played the newest Switch games? There’s an artist behind every aspect of those, and without them, we’d all be lost—and bored.

If you’ve ever admired the work of these creative minds and wondered how you could enter the artistry world yourself, this is your chance. These Adobe online courses offer training in video editing, web design, and image editing, and you can get lifetime access for $24.97 (reg. $180) for a limited time.

Hello artist, your new career path awaits

You could become a producer or editor at Netflix and work on the set of your favorite shows if you learn how to use Premiere Pro. You’ll get three courses on the tool that start with the basics, like how to edit a project from start to finish, and advanced training that covers multi-camera editing and motion graphics.

But designing websites and mobile apps might be more your speed. Ever seen Apple’s website? It’s purely inspiring. You could create something similar with Adobe XD if you take the course and focus on user experience.

Or, maybe you want to design book covers for authors like James Patterson or Colleen Hoover. Courses in Photoshop and Illustrator can help accelerate a career in graphic design. You could also find yourself working in marketing, designing company logos, emails, product packaging, and so much more. There’s art behind everything.

Take a stab at new creative projects, and maybe join the industry, with this all-in-one Adobe EDU bundle that’s $24.97 (reg. $180). This price drop could end anytime, so act now if you’re interested.

