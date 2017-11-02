How much of your life do you spend eating? Grooming? Watching TV?
A day in the life of an average American.
Breathtaking moments might linger in your memory, But they’re not what make up a life. It’s the minutes spent cleaning the toilet and choosing a not-too-hard avocado that add up. We spend most of our time zoning out or fussing about the lines at the grocery store, then wonder where the day went. Here’s how you’re most likely spending your waking hours at different stages of your life—and where you can pause to savor them for the lifetime they really are.
Ages 15-19: 44 minutes spent grooming
Gotta look good for all those hot dates you’re going on.
Ages 25-34: 1 hour spent eating
Savor it all before your metabolism slows down.
Ages 35-44: 13 minutes and 48 seconds chauffering
Because the kids can’t drive themselves to the mall.
Ages 55-64: 3 hours and 13 minutes watching TV
Binge-watch all the shows you missed while raising kids.
Ages 75+: 23 minutes and 24 seconds gardening
Retirement finally lets you focus on the lawn and veggie plot.
This article was originally published in the September/October 2017 Mysteries of Time and Space issue of Popular Science.