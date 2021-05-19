When it comes to tools for bakers, a rolling pin is essential. It can be used for a range of different tasks, from rolling out buttery pastry for pies to flattening bread dough for pizza. There are also specialist ones to use with fondant icing to make sure it doesn’t stick.

Not all rolling pins are made equal though, and some will work better than others. Wood, for example, is better for bread doughs. But if you’re working with buttery pastry, you’ll want one that will stay cool, like marble or stainless steel. As for fondant icing, plastic is actually best.

Here’s what else to consider:

Shape: There are three main styles of rolling pins: French tapered, cylindrical, and cylindrical with handles. French tapered are best if you need more control during use and need to roll in different directions quickly, for example when making dumpling wrappers. Cylindrical ones, whether with or without handles, are better for rolling out large flat sheets. The ones without handles have a larger rolling surface but some may find these more difficult to handle.

Our Picks for the Best Rolling Pin on Amazon

Top pick overall: ProCook Rolling Pin & Stand Marble

Stylish and Practical This well-designed option is suitable for dough and pastry making it much more versatile. The material can be cooled, ensuring butter won’t melt while you’re working with it.

Runner up: tuuli Kitchen Professional Wooden Rolling Pin

Child-Friendly Thanks to the handles on this option, even kids will find this option effortless to use. It should be hand-washed and left out to dry after use.

Budget pick: Dexam Beech Rolling Pin

Simple but Effective This is a great no-frills option for the economically-minded home baker. It’s also available with additional accessories.

Premium pick: Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin

Great for Beginners The depth guides and color-coded size markers on this dishwasher-safe option make novice bakers’ jobs much easier.

