Pressure cookers are great for reducing the amount of time required to cook a meal and can help to make the food you cook healthier. This is because the pressurized environment forces water to boil at a higher temperature, which cooks your food faster. This in turn means that more of the nutrients in your food are preserved, helping you to create effortless healthier meals. And with fancy electric models on the market that will time your cooking for you and automatically release the pressure, getting into pressure cooking is easier than ever. Here’s what to think about when choosing your ideal pressure cooker.

Stove-top vs. Electric: The first thing to consider is whether to go for a stove-top or an electric option. Stove-top ones are much cheaper, and food generally cooks much faster in these as they can achieve higher pressures. But electric ones are easier to use and they can time your cooking for you, so you can just set it and forget it.

Material: For stove-top pressure cookers, the material it's made from is extremely important. Stainless steel is best for durability but it can be more expensive. Aluminum is cheaper and lighter, but it's not as sturdy as stainless steel so may not last as long. Aluminum is also highly reactive to acidic foods so make sure you get one that's anodized.

Functions: For electric pressure cookers, it's all about the number of functions it has—but obviously this will affect the price. Ideally, you'll want one that has a sauté function, so you can brown any meat in the same pot before you start pressure cooking to improve the flavor of the dish. Some models have an automatic pressure release, which means the entire process is automatic, saving you time and hassle. You may also want a delayed cooking or warming function, so the cooking can fit into your busy schedule.

Our Picks for the Best Pressure Cookers on Amazon

Top pick overall: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Multi-Functional This gadget incorporates 13 functions in one large capacity pot. It’s available in three sizes, and a special R2D2-inspired design for Star Wars fans. Instant Pot BUY NOW

Runner up: Tefal Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Comes with Steam Basket This pot is suitable for a range of hobs and you can also use it for steaming. The auto-lock system protects the lid while ergonomic handles keep you comfortable.

Tefal BUY NOW

Budget pick: Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Easy to clean The compact base for this pot is dishwasher safe and suitable for induction hobs. It has a water-level indicator and two cooking levels.

Amazon Basics BUY NOW

All-in-One Gadget This family-friendly option has so many functions, from searing and sautéing to baking and roasting, that it can replace your regular stove-top pans. Ninja BUY NOW

