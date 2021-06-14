Are you spending too much money on takeaway coffee? Do you find it hard to reproduce the great taste of your favorite cappuccino at home? You need to get your hands on a home espresso machine. Become a master barista, brewing delicious, coffee shop-style cups with no training needed. Recreate lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, flat whites, and more with ease with these coffee machines.

Ease of Use : Home espresso machines can handle every step of the brewing process, with a variety of custom options. If you'd like more control over your brews, find a coffee machine with customisable settings for bean grinding, tamping down ground beans, and water temperature. For a simpler cup, look for automated processes, as some machines will handle each step at the touch of a button.

Cleaning: Some of these machines have a lot of parts, so if you're not a fan of doing lots of cleaning, opt for one that has automatic descaling and rinsing programs. You can also choose machines with dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Our Picks for the Best Espresso Coffee Machines on Amazon

Top pick overall: Sage Barista Express

Made for Precision Control every step of your brew at the touch of a button, from the grind size to the temperature of the water. Comes in six different finishes to match your style and space. Sage BUY NOW

Easy to Use Make your favourite drinks perfectly each time with all the elements automated for consistency, from grinding to tamping. The integrated burr grinder has seven coarseness levels from which to choose. De’Longhi BUY NOW

udget pick: Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine

Looks Great on Your Counter This can make you one or two cups at a time. A stylish choice with its vintage look and colour choices, this will look brilliant in any kitchen. Swan BUY NOW