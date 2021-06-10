The old adage that a bad workman always blames his tools couldn’t be further from the truth in cake making—having the wrong cake tin can really ruin your efforts. Good recipes will call for a specific size and shape of tin because the results are best in those. But size and shape are just one part of choosing a tin. You also need to consider things like the height, whether or not the base is removable, and, of course, price. Here’s what you need to know when it comes to choosing the right cake tin for you.

Size and Shape: First things first, the size and shape—all good recipes should specify this. In terms of shape, it’s just a matter of style. Brownies are usually baked in square tin, but it doesn’t mean you can’t do it in round ones—you just need to adapt the recipe a bit. In terms of sizes, the 20 centimetres (8 inches) is the most popular diameter for round tins, while either 20 centimetres by 20 centimetres or 23 centimetres by 23 centimetres (9 inches by 9 inches) are generally standard for square ones. When in doubt, go bigger, as it’s easier to make just a bit more batter.

First things first, the size and shape—all good recipes should specify this. In terms of shape, it’s just a matter of style. Brownies are usually baked in square tin, but it doesn’t mean you can’t do it in round ones—you just need to adapt the recipe a bit. In terms of sizes, the 20 centimetres (8 inches) is the most popular diameter for round tins, while either 20 centimetres by 20 centimetres or 23 centimetres by 23 centimetres (9 inches by 9 inches) are generally standard for square ones. When in doubt, go bigger, as it’s easier to make just a bit more batter. Tin Height: Depending on the type of cake you’re making, you may need to consider the height of the tin. Most cake tins are shallow and are known as sandwich tins, as the idea is to have a couple of these sponge cakes that you then layer up. For something like a fruitcake, where there is no layering, you’ll need a taller tin to support it. Standard cake tins are usually about 2 inches tall. Again, if you’re unsure, go bigger—making a recipe in a smaller tin than warranted will likely result in half-baked batter spilling all over your oven.

Depending on the type of cake you’re making, you may need to consider the height of the tin. Most cake tins are shallow and are known as sandwich tins, as the idea is to have a couple of these sponge cakes that you then layer up. For something like a fruitcake, where there is no layering, you’ll need a taller tin to support it. Standard cake tins are usually about 2 inches tall. Again, if you’re unsure, go bigger—making a recipe in a smaller tin than warranted will likely result in half-baked batter spilling all over your oven. Removal: A loose-bottomed cake tin can make releasing your cake easier after baking, but these can leak if you don’t line them properly. An alternative is the springform tin, where the walls release with a clasp. These are generally a bit more watertight, although you should still line them. They can, however, be more expensive than standard tins.

Our Picks for the Best Cake Tins on Amazon

Top pick overall: KitchenCraft Springform Cake Tins

Easy Removal This bundle contains trays of different sizes, which makes baking tiered creations a breeze. They’re also fridge- and freezer-safe for simple storage and cooling. Kitchen Craft BUY NOW

Runner up: Lakeland Loose Based 20cm Square Cake Baking Tin

Dishwasher-Safe This is non-stick, has easy-grip handles for safe removal, and a removeable bottom. This durable item is ideal for chocolate brownies. VICTONY BUY NOW

Budget pick: Silicone Cake Tins for Baking

BPA-Free and Flexible This smaller-than-average pair is made from a malleable material that makes getting your creations out super easy. They’re also dishwasher-safe and can be used in temperatures from -30°C to 230°C. ZSWQ BUY NOW

Easy-to-Grip Handles This high-end set heats evenly, is made of anti-warp material, and is painless to clean. They also come with silicone inserts for extra-secure food handling. LE CREUSET BUY NOW

Popular Science is here to help you choose among the most popular products on Amazon, and hidden gems our experts think are worth checking out.