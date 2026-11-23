More than 85 years have passed since the very first B-25 bombers rolled off the assembly line. The legendary, twin-engine aircraft flew above every theater of World War II, and were instrumental to the Allied forces’ victory. Many B-25 bombers are preserved in museums, but a handful of them actually remain flightworthy today.

One of those flight-ready B25s is a plane nicknamed Show Me. The aircraft belongs to the Missouri Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, and has taken to the sky every fall since 2009 to demonstrate its impressive aerial bombardment capabilities. But Show Me doesn’t unleash an arsenal of destruction anymore. Instead, the B25 releases a bevy of hollowed-out pumpkins filled with red, white, and blue pool chalk. However, aircraft recently dropped more than gourds for onlookers outside St. Louis. During this year’s flight, Show Me also deployed a pumpkin stuffed with the ashes of the Missouri Wing’s late, beloved volunteer, Lou Tacchi, Jr.

CAF Warbird Tube – Show Me

“His family was all on board with it,” current wing commander and retired pilot Rob Jenner told St. Louis public radio. “They had shirts printed up, and they called it the ‘Pop Drop.’”

Some of Tacchi, Jr.’s ashes were also packed away inside four .50-caliber shells that will now remain aboard the B-25. According to Jenner, their departed colleague will “fly with us forever,” thanks to his final request.

“[He] had such a deep interest in history, as well as the airplanes, and it was so much a part of his life,” Jenner added. “I think it was natural for him to pick that way to say goodbye.”

Before it received its nickname, Show Me, the B-25 was simply classified by the United States Air Force as 44-31385. It first took to the sky in January 1945 and was used as a trainer for new pilots. Show me is technically a B-25J—the final variant of the aircraft which also featured an eight-gun strafer nose.

The military retired 44-31385 at Arizona’s Davis Monthan Air Force Base in 1958, before selling it to its first private owner the following year. A windstorm damaged the bomber a decade later while it was stored in Seymour, Illinois. Show Me remained grounded in Seymour until it was finally repaired in 1975. The Commemorative Air Force’s Missouri Wing received the B-25 in 1982.