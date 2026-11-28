The United States Mint has produced a set of 250, 2.5-ounce silver quarters that are heading to auction in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary. However, each coin will be worth far more than 25 cents. According to Stack’s Bowers Galleries, the July 4th Privy Mark Silver Quarters are considered some of the rarest coins produced by the U.S. in over 200 years.

“Not only do they lead among classic series, but they also set the benchmark for the next generation of collectors as the lowest mintage United States silver coin struck in the 21st century bar none,” the auction house explained in a recent announcement.

In July, the Mint revealed five new designs for its conventional copper-nickel July 4th Privy Mark quarters, but the latest collectibles are technically 1,000 times rarer. This makes them the lowest mintage silver coin produced in the U.S. in the 21st century to date. They are also the lowest-mintage non-Proof quarters and the lowest-mintage non-Proof silver commemoratives of any existing denomination.

Each quarter was struck on July 4, 2026 at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. The coin’s front features the standard profile of former President Thomas Jefferson, while the back showcases the Liberty Bell.

“Helping collectors preserve that story is a privilege, and we are deeply proud to work with the United States Mint once again on such a meaningful offering,” said Stack’s Bowers Galleries president Brian Kendrella.

Live bidding on the July 4th Privy Mark Silver Quarters is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 1 at 3 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast online from the Stack’s Bowers headquarters in Costa Mesa, California.