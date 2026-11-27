Authentic props and costumes from some of Hollywood’s most iconic films and TV shows are headed to the auction block this December. But while plenty of people would love to get a fedora worn by Harrison Ford’s stunt double in the Indiana Jones franchise or Jon Snow’s sword Longclaw from Game of Thrones as holiday gifts, only a few people are likely to shell out the money necessary to nab them.

According to the auctioneers at Propstore, items like Dr. Jones’ hat and shirt are estimated to sell for as much as $1 million during the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction scheduled for December 4–6.

Indiana Jones’ famous bullwhip measures 8-feet-long. Credit: Propstore

Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harrington, wielded Longclaw in ‘Game of Thrones.’ Credit: Propstore

“With the fedora and shirt coming directly from legendary stunt performer Vic Armstrong’s personal collection, they also tell the story of the remarkable stunt work behind the adventure,” Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane said in the auction’s announcement.

Superheroes are also front and center in the upcoming auction, which features over 1,400 lots up for bid. Christian Bale’s full Batsuit from Batman Begins is predicted to sell for at least $165,000, while the “Evil Superman” costume worn in Superman III worn by Christopher Reeve may fetch over $343,000. Other props include pulse rifles and xenomorph puppets from James Cameron’s classic sci-fi movie, Aliens, the “Map to Time Machine” featured in Back to the Future Part III, and even a replica of the famous historic cipher machine built for the 2001 World War II film, Enigma.

Check out a few more images from the upcoming auction below.

Multiple generations of superhero suits are included in the collection. Credit: Propstore

Over 1,400 items are scheduled for auction during the event. Credit: Propstore

Another sword in the lot is the weapon wielded by Arnold Schwarzeneggar in ‘Conan the Barbarian.’ Credit: Propstore Propstore

A dragon egg from ‘Game of Thrones’ could sell for over $50,000. Credit: Propstore Propstore