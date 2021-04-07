Protect your digital privacy with this plug-and-play device

These days, hackers can find your online information seemingly everywhere, between online shopping, banking information, email, and any other digital accounts you hold. That’s why it’s so important to protect your privacy online. There are simple ways to do this, such as keeping your software updated and deleting old apps, but that might not be enough for some of the advanced hacking going on nowadays. You may want to consider an entire device devoted to filtering the content you see online, as well as the content you share.

The Winston Privacy Filter is a device you plug into your router and modem to help filter out both the content you see on your end, and the private information you’re sharing online, too. The filter stops ads and trackers from popping up any device connected to your internet, and it also hides your location and identity from anyone who’s trying to snoop.

Winston, the company that makes the device, promises customers faster browsing, and provides some parental controls to protect children from viewing any inappropriate ads while online (especially these days when school is on the internet). The company even says its filter works faster and better than a VPN, which is a popular option for folks hoping to protect their IP address and online information.

One reviewer on GearBrain said that the filter made her “invisible” online. It was also rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. As a tried and true method of keeping you cyber-secure, Winston is a great choice for anyone using the internet–a.k.a. everyone.

Invest in your online privacy and get the Winston Privacy Filter for $179 today (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.