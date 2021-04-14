Get your hands on this highly rated tablet, on sale for $30 off

It’s no secret that we’ve been spending more and more time attached to our screens over the past year or so. Whether that be for work or entertainment purposes, having a high-tech, fully functioning tablet to use would be a pretty awesome addition to your smart-device arsenal.

The famous iPad, despite its impressive bells and whistles, isn’t the end-all and be-all of tablets. If you’re looking for a device that can deliver endless entertainment and remarkable efficiency, there are other options out there that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Case in point: the VANKYO MatrixPad Z10, which is rated 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon (where it is $30 more), lets you browse, stream, and game anywhere, and it costs less than a fraction of the price of name-brands.

Boasting a high-definition and decent screen, powerful dual speakers, long-life 6,000 mAh battery, and blazing-fast performance, the VANKYO MatrixPad Z10 doesn’t fall short when it comes to delivering your day-to-day entertainment needs. It features a 10.1-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels for clearer and sharper streaming and browsing, while the built-in MT8163A quad-core processor and 3GB RAM work hand-in-hand to make everything run quickly and smoothly. It has an eye comfort mode that helps protect against eye strain, as well as a reading mode that turns your display monochromatic by sampling the ambient light.

With screen sharing, you can easily mirror video and audio via Mini HDMI output or wireless projection. It also runs on the latest version of Android 9 Pie and is compatible with Google Assistant, so it’s always ready to help whenever you need it. Formerly $139, you can get your hands on this tablet on sale for only $109.99. That’s $30 less than the Amazon retail price.

Prices subject to change.