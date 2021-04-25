Learn how to work with Oracle, Salesforce, & SAP with this discounted bundle

There is a huge market for employees who understand business processes and data analysis, and you can take a step toward a new career with this training prep bundle available right now for just $24.99.

By subscribing, you’ll get more than 85 hours of training and six different courses with this bundle. In total, there are close to 500 individual lessons to take in. And with lifetime access, you can take your time understanding each course thoroughly before moving on, and have them on hand to review at any point.

These are intense, in-depth classes taught by instructors at Intellezy and Oak Academy—online programs that have guided thousands of individuals on everything related to technology.

Your first course in this bundle covers Oracle and is an introduction to PL/SQL database programming. It will focus on syntax, structure and features of the language. The course is also designed to prepare students for the Oracle certification exams (OCP). A second class takes it a step further, tackling advanced programming techniques that are part of the OCP.

From there, you’ll move on to Salesforce in an intense 53-hour training session. This discounted class is actually split into seven individual courses. It is intended to be an introduction to Salesforce, giving you essential skills on its applications.

Later courses included tackling backup and recovery activities with Oracle products, going from scratch to advanced with SAP ABAP, and how to set up a virtual machine working with SAP Netweaver.

Past students have found this bundle to be quite informative, rating the courses from 3.9 to 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Each one of these courses is normally priced at $200 each, making the entire training prep bundle worth $1,200. But for a limited time, all of them can be yours for just $24.99 — a savings of more than 97 percent.

Prices subject to change