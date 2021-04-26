This discounted cooking tool is the one thing your mom is missing in her kitchen

Moms who love spending time in the kitchen aren’t the easiest to give presents to. Now that Mother’s Day is almost here, you may be scrambling to find a worthy gift that’ll look good on her kitchen counter. Then again, she possibly already owns the swankiest culinary equipment and the best recipe books. So what’s a grateful kid got to do to make her feel appreciated on her special day? Give her something she never knew she needed.

There’s no doubt about it—there’s a place in your mother’s kitchen for a good ‘ol spurtle. This 3-piece pakka wood spurtle set on sale for half-off from the Mad Hungry kitchen is an excellent choice, as each piece is uniquely designed to stir, flip, scrape, spread, and perform all sorts of important kitchen tasks. The set comes equipped with three different kinds of spurtles to accommodate varying culinary needs. The standard and the slotted spurtle can help mix, mash, stir, and spread food better, while the spatula can make flipping any ingredients an absolute breeze.

To the uninitiated, a spurtle is a wooden kitchen tool that dates back to 15th century Scotland. Commonly used to make lump-free porridge, it has since evolved into a cooking device that can be used to stir just about anything. Its spoon-spatula hybrid design makes it efficient in stirring soup, stews, and broths. Not only that, but they can also be used to mash ingredients, fold batter, spread sauces, creams, and jams, scoop ingredients out of jars, reach the edges in pots and pans, and so much more. No wonder they’re always a star on late-night TV.

Crafted out of pakkawood, an engineered wood that is dense and water-resistant, you can rest assured that your mom can enjoy the set for years. Each piece is also hand-washable, so she won’t have a problem cleaning them.

For a limited time, you can get the five-star Mad Hungry 3-Pc Pakka Wood Spurtle Set for only $14.99 or two sets (for your aunt or grandmother) for $24.99. Who knows, maybe this gift will be the key to unlocking secret family recipes.

