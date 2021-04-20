Charge any of your devices with the 3-in-1 retractable charging cable

Wireless charging may be all the rage right now, but nothing can beat the reliability and speed that standard cables can offer. So when a product like the LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable is on sale for a sixty percent discount, it’s worth taking notice.

For those discerning shoppers who want to ensure you’re buying the best charger, so you won’t have to keep purchasing wires every few months, we’re happy to talk about how to approach a purchase.

For one, you have to make sure that your pick is durable enough to get plenty of usage out of it. For another, it would be better if it had multiple connectors so you can juice up different devices using the same cable. It should also be fast charging, so you can go back to using your device right away instead of waiting for a full charge. On top of it all, consider the price, as today you can find killer deals on electronics everywhere.

Lucky for you, a charging cable that fits these criteria is on sale, and get this—it lights up. The LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable is a revolutionary cord that is both parts multifunctional and convenient, not to mention extremely portable. Earning 4.5/5 stars from verified purchasers, it’s been hailed as “great!!” With built-in Micro USB, USB-C, and iOS connectors, it can accommodate any type of device, regardless of whether it’s a smartphone or tablet, or Apple product or Android.

It has a fast-charging feature that boasts a maximum charging speed of up to 2.4A, making it quicker compared to most 3-in-1 cables. This way, you won’t have to wait too long to reach 100 percent. With a length of 39.4 inches, it’s perfect for use at home, in your office, in your car, or when you are traveling, and it’s long enough so you don’t have to be near a power outlet all the time. And since it’s retractable, you can easily fold it and slip it in your handbag, laptop bag, or even your pockets.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on this charging cable on sale. You can even take your pick from four colors: red, blue, green, and multicolor.

Prices subject to change.