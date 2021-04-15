Take control of your smartphone with this grip that gives you the feel of a real camera

Just about everybody has a camera on their smartphone, but often the weight and feel make it feel less real. There’s something about holding an actual camera in your hands and pushing the button on top to make it feel cinematic and visceral. You can get that feeling again with the Pictar Smart Grip — a smartphone attachment available now for nearly 20 percent off.

This handy gadget attaches to most modern smartphones and gives you unprecedented control over your camera. Users simply attach the device, download the app that works with it, and you’re ready to go.

The Pictar Smart Grip includes an interface that uses sound frequency to activate the camera instead of draining your battery with a Bluetooth connection. It also uses just five buttons to control the camera, making it simple to learn and use. It features a multi-state shutter button, zoom ring, selfie button, exposure compensation wheel and smart wheel.

Not only will this grip feel like having a real camera in your hands, it also features an ergonomic slip-free design to keep it from slipping out of your hands while using it.

This battery-powered device will be ready to go and work for your most creative projects, and unforgettable trips from four-to six-months before the batteries need to be replace.

Critics have been impressed with the device, with Digital Photography Review and Digital Trends among those singing its praises. So too, did CNet, which acknowledged its ease of use, explaining, “Just slide the phone in, launch the app and start shooting.”

The grip works with almost every recent version of the iPhone, starting with iPhone 7, as well as most Samsung Galaxy versions. It is also compatible with Pixel, Sony and Huawei brands, among others.

This Pictar Smart Grip is normally priced at $89, but for a limited time it can be yours for just $73.99, a savings of 17 percent.

Prices subject to change