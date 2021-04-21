Create an unforgettable Mother’s Day with these gift ideas on sale

Many of us are guilty of falling back on typical presents when Mother’s Day comes around. We usually give flower bouquets, framed art, or cookware items to the mother figures in our life, and while there’s nothing particularly wrong with these, you may want to find some fantastic deals on gifts that are more meaningful this year.

If your mother, grandmother, stepmom, godmother, or aunt loves being pampered and are into jewelry, baubles, or anything sparkly, here are gift options on sale:

Bürgi Diamond Sparkle Bracelet Watch with Swarovski Crystals

Let your mom check time in style with this beautiful and unique Bürgi timepiece that features a high-polished case with a gorgeous dial design. With a smattering of hand-applied dots, it creates a one-of-a-kind fan design that makes this watch an eye-catching piece. Usually $385, this watch that’s earned five stars from verified purchasers is on sale for $49.95.

Rose Gold Love Bangle Featuring Diamond & Swarovski Elements

While you’re at it, why don’t you give her a matching bangle to boot? This one from Taylors Jewelry features a 0.015 CCTW natural diamond and a pink pear-shaped Swarovski crystal, adding a sweet touch to any look. The bangle can be easily adjusted to fit wrist, and its rich rose gold plating will last for years to come. Plus, it comes with a product certificate and a jewelry polishing cloth, along with a high-quality box with a snap closure. Snag a bangle that’s 4.5/5 stars from verified purchasers on sale for only $34.97.

Christian Van Sant Italian 14k Rose Gold Earrings

Hoop earrings are also a no-fail gift option, and this pair from Christian Van Sant Italian features 14K plating. With timeless designs, it bodes well with pretty much any outfit. Take your pick from rose gold for $208.25 or yellow gold for $84.62.

Roberto Bianci Women’s Alessandra White mother of pearl Dial Watch

Another timepiece option is this Roberto Bianci watch, which features a stainless steel case, leather strap, white mother of pearl dial, and automatic movement. And while it’s stylish, it’s also highly durable, too. It’s crafted out of scratch-resistant mineral and is water-resistant up to 100 feet. Get one for $122.50.

Havaianas® Handmade Swarovski® Crystal Flip Flops

If you want your mom to stay at home in style, these Havaianas flip flops come sparkling with certified Swarovski crystals hand-sewn along each strap. Lightweight, comfortable, durable, water-resistant, heat-resistant, non-slip and of course, stylish, you’re like wearing jewelry on your feet when you have these on. Get a pair on sale for $99.99.

Scarlet FX: RF Anti-Aging Light Therapy Device with Hyaluronic Toner Gel

If you can’t book a trip to the spa just yet due to social distancing measures, you can bring the spa to your mom’s home instead. Scarlet FX is a tool that delivers non-invasive skin treatment, helping alleviate various skin problems like fine lines, dull-looks, oiliness, sagging, dehydration, and more. With Red and Blue LED light therapy, it also promotes skin metabolism, enhances cell activity, and increases skin elasticity, resulting in rejuvenated skin and a younger look. Get it on sale for $79.99.

StackedSkincare® Dermaplaning Exfoliation Tool

You can also go for this dermaplaning tool that offers an at-home facial exfoliation treatment. Aesthetician developed and approved, it uses a sterile single edge blade to safely remove the buildup of dead skin and peach fuzz, instantly delivering a smooth complexion, even skin tone, and clear pore congestion. It also functions to enhance skincare product penetration, helps makeup go on smoother, and reduces the appearance of lines. Normally $75, it’s on sale for $52.99.

Maya J Personalized Item Gift Card Voucher

With this voucher, you’ll score a $50 gift card credit you can use towards a piece of personalized jewelry. You can take your pick from necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and more, and you have the option to feature your loved one’s name or initial, giving the trinket a personal touch. With Maya J’s decades of experience in NYC’s diamond district, every piece is crafted with extreme love and care. Grab a $50 voucher for only $37.99.

Prices subject to change.