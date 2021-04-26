7 mother’s day gift options for the health and fitness guru

If your mom is just as active—or even more active—than you are, consider these gift options for her this coming Mother’s Day. The best part is each one of these fitness products is currently on sale for 20 percent off with the code WELOVEMOM.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment

For the mom on the go, this device offers a personalized compression therapy regime, loosening up those tight spots to help repair the damage on the knees, ankles, and feet. It has earned 4.5/5 stars from verified purchasers, and features a revolutionary therapy technique that relieves pain, increases blood flow, and decreases inflammation, and is even packed with other advanced technological features to adjust the therapy according to unique needs.

Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $135.99 (reg. $189) with code WELOVEMOM.

ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

This discounted, technologically-advanced smart watch is chock-full of features that your mom will love and need. Whether it’s for checking fitness progress or keeping tabs on notifications, it’s the ideal timepiece for moms living an active lifestyle. It has 16 main functions including activity tracking, sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor, message and call notification, alarm, and more. It’s even waterproof and lasts up to a week of use.

Get the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch for $31.99 (reg. $199) with code WELOVEMOM.

Acu Palm: Airbag Hand Massager

Ideal for working moms, artist moms, chef moms, and pretty much anyone who needs to care for their hands, this powerful desktop hand massager offers an effective heated compression massage that reaches from the fingers to the wrist. Engineered with 3 strength levels—Refresh, Recover, and Relax—it stimulates important acupressure points and delivers relief according to unique preferences. With a cordless design and a rechargeable battery, it can be brought just about anywhere.

Get the Acu Palm: Airbag Hand Massager for $59.99 (reg. $84) with code WELOVEMOM.

Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve

This leg massager sleeve includes 6 massage modes and 3 intensity levels to offer customized support and relief. It works to help improve poor circulation and provide circulation and vein support for healthy legs. And with varying heat levels, it’s effective in soothing aching feet. It can even be used as during pre-workout warm-up and post-workout recovery to improve blood flow and lymphatic drainage, reduce inflammation, and promote faster healing.

Get the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve for $70.39 (reg. $87) with code WELOVEMOM.

Miko Shibui Shiatsu Foot Massager

Now your mom can get a soothing foot massage anytime she wants with this shiatsu foot massager. Engineered with modern technology underneath a sleek exterior, it features a toe-touch control that helps find the perfect heat, pressure, and speed settings. It delivers targeted warmth that improves circulation and has massage nodes that dig deep to release tension and soothe sore feet.

Get the Miko Shibui Shiatsu Foot Massager for $103.99 (reg. $129) with code WELOVEMOM.

DynaMini Massage Gun with Interchangeable Heads

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this massage gun provides a powerful massage to help muscle recovery, relieve stiffness and soreness, and promote blood flow. Equipped with a 70W whisper-soft motor and 2,900 mAh battery, it has all the mechanisms to make for a portable massage tool. Plus, you have the option to set intensity anywhere from a gentler, toning 900RPM to an intense 3,200RPM deep tissue massage. It has different massage heads, too, perfect for targeting a slew of muscle groups.

Get the DynaMini Massage Gun with Interchangeable Heads for $79.99 (reg. $124) with code WELOVEMOM.

MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket

If building a full-blown sauna in your mom’s home is out of reach, a great alternative would be this sauna blanket that uses the same heating technology as an infrared sauna. Capable of emitting far-infrared wavelengths and made out of toxin-free fabrics, it delivers the ultimate detox without having to leave home. With every session, one can lose as much as 300 to 600 calories!

Get the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket for $339.99 (reg. $499) with code WELOVEMOM.

Prices subject to change.