Give your home a fresh look with these items for rooms throughout the house

Give some new life to your home this spring, and do it now with unbelievable sale prices on items for the bedroom, family room and kitchen. Whether you’re looking for something small like a slipcover, or an entirely new light fixture or mattress, there are plenty of deals to choose from on this list.

Home Mini Humidifier Aromatherapy Machine

This machine can humidify a 108-square-foot room, making it easier to breathe, relieve congestion and reduce odors. It has a 300 mL capacity, a clear center window and seven LED color options to add some color to go with the pleasant smells. Get one on sale for $17.95.

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel

Sleep comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed with this aloe gel pillow, designed for side sleepers. While supporting the head and neck, the cover is made with special fibers that feel instantly cool to the touch on one side and cozy on the other. Get it on sale for $109 for a limited time.

Alkemista Bar Bundle: Infusion Vessel and Packets

Inspiring anyone to create and serve fresh, custom-crafted spirits at home, Alkemista’s ultra-fine filter gently introduces the flavors and aromas of fruits, spices, herbs, and botanicals into spirits — while preventing unwanted particles from entering the infusion. And the filter is easily removable, turning the Alkemista into a serving vessel. Get it on sale for $79.99.

GhostBed 11-Inch Memory Foam Cooling Mattress (Split King)

The GhostBed’s memory foam mattress is designed to provide proper comfort and support for every type of sleeper. It conforms to your body, aligns your spine, and gives you excellent support for a good night’s sleep. The mattress is built with four layers: latex foam, memory foam, high-density base and a cover. Get it on sale for $2,441.99.

Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker

One of many essential products on sale that can improve your life, enjoying cold brew at home without paying coffee shop prices is near the top. This keg is perfect for dispensing cold brew coffee or any other nitrogen beverage. By adding Nitrous Oxide or Nitrogen, your drink will taste better, have less acidity, and stay fresh longer.Get it on sale for $129.99.

SOLUS Smart Infrared Heater

Reduce your home heating costs by up to 50 percent with this device. Using the Companion app, you can enjoy a range of energy-saving features and controls, such as remote access, realtime cost monitoring, scheduling, and zonal heating all from the comfort of your phone. Get it on sale for $328.95.

The Original 16 Color Moon Lamp

This piece of art has been meticulously crafted by expert designers using high-quality NASA satellite images. The amazingly detailed work looks just as amazing whether it’s lit up or not and makes for a stunning display piece. Make the moon shine in 16 soothing colors and create a wonderful ambiance in any room. Get it on sale for $48.

Richard Clarkson Cloud Light and Speaker

The is a performance sculpture and music-activated visualizing speaker rolled into one. It’s an ambient LED lamp with an integrated speaker system. Acting as both an immersive lightning experience and an integrated speaker with visual feedback, the cloud is able to pulse, flash and change color to the beat of your music. Get it on sale for $2,999.

Kopipresso T-Colors Travel Espresso Bullet

Forget those complex espresso machines. This one is a wireless operation that uses a ton of technology in its compact size to deliver the taste you desire. It works well with both Nespresso capsules and coffee grounds. The 18-bar electric pump ensures a creamy rich extraction every time. Get it on sale for $99.95.

Kathy Ireland GemSpa

This jewelry sanitizing system removes almost 100 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses present in your jewelry. And you do it all in the dishwasher. Made with surgical-grade stainless steel, encased in heat-resistant high-grade polymer, and no mechanical parts, GemSpa ensures a lifetime of clean and sanitized jewelry. Get it on sale for $54.99.

Nuzzle Classic Weighted Blanket

With 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this gentle weight of this blanket has been shown to improve sleep quality by helping you fall asleep faster and sleep deeper. It uses stitching and premium glass beads to give it long life, and the soft cotton and evenly distributed weight provides supreme comfort. Get it on sale for $94.99.

Barking Mat Smart Dog Training Mat

Help your dog learn to tell you when it needs out to go to the bathroom. The Barking Mat helps the pet with their cue. The simple touch of a paw on the mat lets out an audible cue, either a dog bark sound or a chime, adjustable by you. Get it on sale for $49.99.

Pure Bamboo Soft White 4-Piece Sheet Set

This set is made from 100 percent bamboo viscose, which is not only good for the environment but provides you with the ultimate in comfort with a hypoallergenic material. Your set will include a Cal-King fitted sheet and flat sheet, and two standard pillow cases, all in a pure white that will make any bed pop. This sheet set that’s earned 4.5/5 stars on Amazon is on sale for $104.99.

Ucam Private Home Security Camera (2-Pack)

Ucam is the first indoor home security camera that is truly 100 percent private. Unlike traditional security cameras, Ucam grants users exclusive ownership of all data so you are the only one with access to your videos. You’ll get two cameras with full 360-degree coverage. Get it on sale for $87.99.

Abstract Modern Sofa Slipcover

This slipcover is made from elastic, breathable, and durable-quality fabric that protects any pillow from stains, pet hair, damage and dust. The cover’s stretchable material fits most pillows. It is 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex, and comes in an attractive black, grey and white pattern. Get it on sale for $9.95.

Prices subject to change