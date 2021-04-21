Skip the ice with this discounted high-tech cool

Summertime is quickly approaching. You now what that means: plenty of BBQs, beach visits, and cold drinks. The most annoying part of summer activity usually dragging your cooler around with you to pack your snacks and beverages. The same ice you need to keep your items cool are the ones adding all that weight. And guess what? You don’t need the ice—not with this cooler.

The GoSun Chill Solar Cooler is on sale now for fifteen percent off its list price, and it makes all the other expensive coolers on the market look like a real waste of cash when you consider what it can do. That’s because this cooler doesn’t require ice. Its technology uses energy to keep it cool, so you don’t need buy bags or crack trays from your freezer. The cooler can rely on solar power for energy, but it can also use a power bank that comes installed. Right now, for more than $100 off, you can purchase the cooler for just $635.

This excellent product comes with a touch screen that allows you to control the temperature and energy output. You’ll want to adjust depending how much power the it’s got left. Without packing ice, you’ll be able to fit twice as much food and drink inside for day trips and more. Plus, the power bank allows you to charge any devices (such as your cellphone or stereo) while you’re out enjoying the sun.

The battery is something many seem fond of as it provides an extra power source while folks are out enjoying the wilderness. Though the cooler doesn’t come with a solar table or panels, you can buy those too to help provide other power options.

Users are pretty content with what the GoSun Chill Solar Cooler has got to offer. One reviewer wrote that they’re “obsessed” with theirs.

Catch the GoSun Chill Solar Cooler while it’s on sale for $635.

Prices subject to change.