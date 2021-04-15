10 fast-charging cables that’ll power up your devices in half the time

Everyone who’s ever owned a smartphone knows how tough it is to have their phone’s battery in the red. And while there is a plethora of charging options, there’s a difference between spending half an hour near a power outlet and tearing your hair out from waiting for your phone to reach 100 percent.

It’s always worth it to invest in fast chargers, and here are several options on sale:

iOS Chargers

OMNIA X3 USB-C to Lightning Fast Charging Kit + PeAk II C200B Cable

Engineered for iOS devices, this charging kit complies with both Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and Quick Charge (QC 3.0) fast charge protocols, delivering the fastest charging speed possible—0 to 50 percent in only 30 minutes. It also comes with a PeAk II C200B Cable, a USB-C to Lightning Cable that also supports PD 3.0 fast charging, so you have an extra wire wherever you go. Get it in your choice of color—black or white—for only $67.95.

Universal Chargers

Fast Charging 18W USB Wall Adapter

Regardless of what phone or tablet you have, this wall adapter will deliver the most efficient and fastest charge to your smart device, boosting overall productivity. With 18W power and gadget recognition, along with a slew of safety features, it provides optimal and safe performance every time. Get it on sale for $11.50.

Futura X Wireless 15W Fast Charging Pad

Ideal for any Qi-enabled smartphone, this pad boasts 15W power for quick charging, as well as an exquisitely designed internal cooling system that makes it uniquely stable and safe. It also happens to be the thinnest wireless charger in the world, so you won’t have a problem charging on the go. Normally $49, it’s on sale for $34.99.

Universal 63W USB-C Fast Charging Power Bank

Created to accommodate travelers and people on the go, this power bank can work with not only smart devices, but also your laptop. Boasting 63W total output, it allows for high power and fast charging. It’s also only 6.7 inches wide and is lightweight, making it easy to tote around anywhere. For just $49.99, you can get this power bank, which one user said is, “Sleek, well built, and compact. I highly recommend this for every laptop bag. Great size to pack so much power.”

LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable

Multifunctional, convenient, and portable, this three-in-one charging cable can charge any of your devices thanks to its built-in Micro USB, USB-C, and iOS connector. It offers a maximum charging speed of up to 2.4A, making it quicker than most 3-in-1 cables. And with a length of 39.4 inches (which is 100% retractable) you can use it at home, in your office, in your car, or when you are traveling. Get this four-and-a-half star product in blue, red, green, or multicolor for $11.95.

Wireless Fast Charging Vehicle Phone Mount

Make sure you have ample juice even when you’re on the road with this phone mount. Designed to fit all phones in the market, it has built-in responsive, intelligent identification chip, so you won’t need any wire to charge. All you have to do is place your phone, and you’re good to go. Plus, with 360-degree Omni-directional rotation, you can adjust your phone to your viewing preference. Get it for $19.99.

Samsung Chargers

Adaptive Fast Charging Wall Adapter for Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/Note 8

This charger features adaptive fast charging, juicing up your AFC compatible device’s battery from 0 to 50 percent in just half an hour. You can use it to charge micro USB devices at 2A speed, while the accompanying data cable can be used to sync and transfer files. Spend less time connected to an outlet and more time enjoying your device with a 2-pack of this adapter bundle, now only $13.99.

Samsung Fast Charging Adapter Travel Charger + (2) 5 foot Micro USB Data Cables

This OEM Samsung charging adapter comes with micro USB data cables for easy charging and data transfer. With the cable, you can use it on any device that takes a micro USB connection, not merely Samsung devices. Grab a 4-pack on sale for $13.99.

