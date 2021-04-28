11 ways to make charging your electronic devices easier

Keeping your electronic devices charged is necessary, but when you’re on the move all day, having an additional charger for the office or car is a great idea. Want to save some money? Try a lesser-known brand. Take a look at these eleven options that are all on sale for a limited time.

3-Port Charger With Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger and Power Bank

This all-in-one charger was created to keep all your devices at full power without you needing to carry multiple chargers. It features two high-speed USB ports and one USB-C port. Also, you can use it to charge any Qi-compatible device wirelessly. Get it on sale for $39.99 (reg. $129).

JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable (3-Pack)

Kaebo is designed to hold up longer than the average Lightning cord thanks to its web of highly durable nylon cloth with aluminum adapter heads. You’ll get three 38-inch flexible cables, making it easy to charge anywhere without tangling or damaging the wire. Get it on sale for $13.99 (reg. $29).

ChargeHub X3 3-Port USB Super Charger

This hub can power up to three devices quickly and simultaneously with a single power supply. It features three USB ports with 25 watts of total power and eliminates the need for excess cables, multiple outlet usage, and power strips. Thanks to stringent testing, you can rely on its safety. Get it for $22.49 with coupon code LIMITLESS25 (reg. $29.99).

Fast Charging 18W USB Wall Adapter

Made by Bezalel, this wall adapter will deliver efficient and fast charging to your smart devices. It uses 18W power and gadget recognition to get the job done when paired with a suitable charging cable to ensure optimal and safe performance. Get it on sale for $11.50 (reg. $19).

Crave 4-Foot Lightning to USB Cable

This cable for iPhones and iPads syncs and charge your devices with reliable, fast speeds. The 4-foot cord is wrapped in tangle-proof nylon that will not bend or break. The Lightning connector detects your phone, tablet, or other device’s proper power requirements and protects it from overcharging and power surges. Get it on sale for $14.99 (reg. $19).

Hampshire iPad Pro 12.9-Inch Sleeve

This sleeve protects your iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard against anything that scratches, scrapes, or sullies. The front pocket will guard your phone, notepad, or other gadgets as well. Made from high-quality wool felt, everything is securely held together. Get it on sale for $79.95 (reg. $90).

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station

This device is capable of both streaming music and charging your Qi-enabled smartphone wirelessly. It features a big LED display with three levels of brightness, a built-in FM radio, and an alarm. You can play your music in high-fidelity acoustics via Bluetooth, AUX input, TF slot, or dialing up the FM radio. Get it on sale for $46.95 (reg. $59).

Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone/Apple Watch + Lightning Connector

No more messy wires with this charging dock made from solid walnut and topped with soft felt. You can lay your iPhone and Apple Watch on the pad for instant wireless charging. It also has a Lightning connector you can use for a third iOS device. Get it on sale for $101.99 (reg. $146).

KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad

Lay your phone down on this pad while working on your laptop or desktop computer, paying bills, or whatever other task you need to accomplish. While you work, this pad will wirelessly charge your phone. Made out of premium PE leather, the pad is water-resistant, stain-resistant, scratch-free, and easy to clean. Get it on sale for $99.99 (reg. $119).

MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable and 20W Adapter for iPhone 12

Made specifically for an iPhone 12, this wireless charging cable will charge your phone while keeping it safe. It comes with magnets that will lock your phone steady and safely. With a 20W power adapter, you are guaranteed fast and powerful charging. It is portable, durable, and will not tangle. Get it on sale for $32.99 (reg. $39).

30W 6-Port USB Charging Station

If you’re one of those households with numerous devices that constantly need charging, this is the unit for you. This station charges up to six USB devices from a single outlet with an output of up to 2.4 amps for each port. It can detect all connected devices and adjust the output accordingly and minimize charging time. Get it on sale for $24.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change