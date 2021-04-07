This cube tent attaches to the tailgate of your car for the perfect summer setup

Turn your car into a tent and experience the outdoors in an entirely new light with this amazing Carsule Pop-Up Cabin For Your Car, a living room for your camping experience.

The Carsule is a large cubic tent that attaches to the back of your car. Simply flip up your tailgate and you suddenly have an addition to your car. The cubic shape allows you to stand up comfortably in the tent, with about 6.5 feet of headroom. It is also 6 feet by 6.5 feet in length and width, giving you room to stretch out on a sleeping bag or add some comfortable chairs to sit on outside of the car seats.

It gives you room for a wide range of activities, whether you want to sit down for a meal inside the tent or pull out some cards or a board game for a group activity.

And you don’t need to worry about the weather. Because of the guy rope that attaches to the hatchback, your Carsule can withstand wind, and the polyester fabric can withstand a little rain.

Carsule will work with just about any hatchback that swings up to open. It features an adaptive seal designed to latch onto a wide variety of car models. The car door then serves as the structural support for the tent.

The tent has a black color and UV protective coating to help protect against the elements. It also features waterproof flooring, an integrated mosquito netting, and a ceiling tension rope to keep the cube in the proper shape. To put it up, simply connect a few frame joints and lightweight assembly rods, and let the cube snap into place. If you can put up a regular tent, you can do this even more quickly.

This Carsule tent normally costs $379, but for a limited time it can be yours for just $299.99, a savings of 20 percent.

Prices subject to change.