9 discounted AC units that’ll keep you cool this summer

We just survived a relentless winter, and we can’t expect the summer heat to be forgiving. Brace yourself for an incredibly hot and muggy few months, and as early as right now, you should start looking for ways to beat the heat. But instead of relying on your A/C and risk racking up expensive energy bills, look into investing in personal or portable air conditioners instead. Take your pick from these options on sale now:

A 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner, the EvaChill EV-500 has the capacity to cool your room in as fast as 10 minutes. Just fill the water tank, connect it to a power supply, and the water will spread through the cooling pads while air blows through them, evaporating the water to lower the air temperature around you—no heat exhaustion involved. With its natural evaporative cooling effect, it can drop the air temperature up to 59 degrees. It can even filter out dust particles to increase the air quality for better breathing and improved sleep quality. For a limited time, get it on sale for $79.99.

Dubbed as the most advanced evaporative cooler, this 4-in-1 solution boasts the ability to cool and humidify the air, purify your environment, and create a special atmosphere in your place. It’s powered by a high-speed, 9-blade fan for steady wind and rapid cooling, equipped with a removable filter for a cleaner breeze, and has built-in LED lights with 7 colors. It also operates at a low noise level (35dB) for the most comfort during the night, and there are no apps or complicated tech involved for you to enjoy its quick chills. Typically $99, it’s on sale for $69.99.

Ideal for hot and dry climates, this personal air cooler allows you to create your own microclimate. It’s engineered to cool, humidify, and clean dust particles from the air to make it healthier for you. Simply pour water into the tank, plug it into a power source, and you can enjoy air cooling for up to 8 hours. Snag it on sale for $59.95.

This multi-functional air cooler cools, humidifies, and purifies the air. It comes equipped with three fan speeds and a multi-directional air vent for a wider range, delivering natural and widespread airflow to your room. With a whisper-quiet engine, natural air supply, and up-and-down shutters, this portable personal A/C delivers cool air quickly and efficiently. Plus, the 3 fan speeds allow you to switch depending on your preference. It’s currently on sale for $44.99.

The Sensibo Air is an indoor climate ecosystem and not merely a smart A/C controller. It’s a small device that retrofits to any air conditioner or heat pump and works as a smart sensing machine. Its always-on motion sensor will ensure that your A/C and Climate React will turn on and off as needed, so you never cool an empty room again, saving you from paying exorbitant energy bills altogether. It also comes with a truly wireless Smart Room Sensor that senses the temperature and humidity of where you are so you can fine-tune your comfort. Get it on sale for $178.95.

Compact and lightweight, this cooling fan allows you to create your personal cooling zone. It cools the temperature of personal space by 3° to 5° for normal temperature water and 5° to 7° for cold water. With 3-speed options, it lets you adjust the airflow, while the negative-ions released clean the air simultaneously. Get your hands on one for only $178.95.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Cielo Breez Plus is a Wi-Fi-enabled, thermostat-like smart controller that works with ductless air conditioners or heat pumps. It allows you to set intelligent triggers with modes such as scheduling, comfy, geofencing, and more, while the temperature and humidity-sensing technology makes it a breeze for you to get the exact indoor environment you want. And while it’s Wi-Fi enabled, you can still enjoy a full range of on-device local controls, allowing you to control your air conditioner even without connecting to the internet. Formerly $149, it’s on sale for $108.99.

An air cooler and humidifier rolled into one compact and stylish machine, this evaporative cooler offers better cooling with a higher wind volume, lower temperature, and a slew of other nifty functions. If you want to use it as a cooler, simply prepare the included Ice Crystals, leave them in the 6-liter water tank, and turn on the cooling effect to start enjoying super cool breezes through its automatic swing louvers. Get this versatile cooler on sale for $134.99.

Another multifunctional cooler from Costway, this product that distributes cool air through the honeycomb cooling media, while the built-in dust filter cleanses the air. It has a non-compressor system that delivers a cool breeze efficiently without using any power-hungry components to save you money. Thanks to its anion generator, it also functions as an air purifier, and you can easily switch settings with the accompanying remote control. Grab it on sale for $169.99.

Prices subject to change.