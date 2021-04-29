Whether you need retail therapy or are looking for something worthy to spend your tax return on, the internet offers millions of items you can add to your cart. But if you’re on the hunt for something unique and not readily available elsewhere, consider this set of carefully curated items waiting to be brought to your home.

From cool lamps, to 3D rugs, and giant pieces of art — here are 10 of the most unique deals we’ve found this week.

If you want to improve the ambiance in your room, this floor lamp can do the job. It’s a beautifully designed, space-saving lamp that fits perfectly in the corners of any space, whether it’s the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, or office. It features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will provide hours of customized illumination, with an accompanying remote control that makes it easy to shuffle through 16 million+ colors and 300+ multi-color effects. With tons of customization options available, you can find the lighting that can match your mood every time. Get it on sale today for $128.99, a 13 percent discount from its list price of $149.

Don’t feel like reuniting with the theaters just yet? This LCD projector beams a 120″ high-quality image onto any surface, so you can have movie nights and streaming parties in HD whenever you want. It delivers crisp visuals with up to 1080P resolution and 800:1 contrast ratio, and with HDMI input available, you can easily connect the projector to any compatible device. Usually $149, you can snag it on sale for $99.99.

If you want to spruce up your space with something eccentric, this area rug may just be what you’re looking for. Completely 3D, it features bold block-like patterns in the shades of black and white that produce an optical illusion, leaving a deep impression on you and anyone who enters your home. It’s like installing a rabbit hole in your living room, except that you won’t really head to another dimension. It’s also made from polyester fiber material and stain-resistant, so the rug will surely last long. Usually $69, you can get it on sale for only $19.95.

No matter how advanced the cameras in smartphones are these days, nothing beats the convenient structure and design of actual handheld cameras. Praised by Digital Photography Review and CNET, this grip is designed like a DSLR, giving you unprecedented control over your phone’s camera through a user-friendly app. It includes a patented, revolutionary interface that uses sound frequencies to activate the camera, saving battery power compared to using Bluetooth. If you miss the good-old feeling of holding a traditional cam, snag a Pictar Smart Grip, which is usually $89, but now on sale for $73.99.

Trimming the lawn is no easy feat, and you can avoid doing this tedious chore with this robotic lawnmower. It quietly spins at an impressive 2,900RPM, with razor-sharp blades to deliver optimum cutting performance. Best of all, it has a “set it and forget it” feature and only follows the schedule you set, allowing you to automate lawn mowing altogether. And with a 4Ah 28V battery as its power source, you no longer have to spend any more money on gas, oil, or extension cords. Typically $999, it’s currently on sale for $849.99.

Checking the time on a standard clock or watch is boring. With the RGB Nixie Tube Clock, you can get a light show out of checking the clock, thanks to its 5 cases that host 6 LEDs that display the time right down to the second. It also has various different modes and colors, allowing for customizable ambiance which you can adjust depending on your mood. Grab it on sale for only $109.99, a 21 percent discount from its list price of $140.

If you’re headed to the golf course, step up your game with this rangefinder, which comes equipped with advanced technology and tour-level accuracy. The slope technology delivers true playing distance whatever your position is, while the +/-1 tour-level accuracy ensures that you’ll never have to second guess your club choice ever again. Plus, with the built-in battery, it can last up to over 50 rounds. Normally $299, get it on sale for $199.99. Enter the code GOLF25 at checkout to enjoy an additional 25 percent off.

If your kid can’t seem to peel their eyes away from their tablet, try giving them something else that can stimulate their mind. This coding kit offers projects that will encourage children to develop and design, as well as reveal the creative power at their fingertips through coding. From turning bananas into a piano, to building a smart security gate, they’ll get the chance to discover just how much enjoyment and learning they can get out of coding. Make kids fall in love with STEM with this kit — usually $99, it’s on sale for only $65.99.

Whether you have bare walls or are just looking for new art to decorate your space, this Agnes Cecile creation is an excellent option. This stunning “In Trouble She Will” portrait comes as a giant print rolled up, coupled with an exclusive patented stretching system and hardware to mount. It’s a wonderful addition to any room, and can make any space appear bigger. Enjoy the piece for just $441.95, a 19 percent discount from its list price.

You can say goodbye to exorbitant energy bills with this heater that not only helps you save money, but also empowers you to live more sustainably. Engineered with NanoWave technology, it offers a range of energy-saving features and controls such as: remote access, realtime cost monitoring, scheduling, and zonal heating — all of which you can manage from your phone. Featured on Forbes and Wired, this heater also maintenance-free, and no expensive installation is required as it’s powered by a standard main socket. Usually $410, it’s on sale for $328.95.

