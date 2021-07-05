Best vegetable chopper: Eat your greens in no time

Now there truly is no excuse not to eat more greens.

By July 05, 2021

Complicated recipes that involve lots of chopping and dicing can eat up a lot of time. And large and expensive food processors can be cumbersome and too powerful to handle delicate jobs. That’s where a handy vegetable chopper come in. Luckily we found some gadgets designed to assist your chopping needs. Here’s what to consider before you buy one.

  • Blades: When it comes to chopping, the blades are the star of the show. Most choppers come with a variety of blade sizes and shapes, allowing you to cut up vegetables in whatever way you desire. Keep an eye out for the blade material—generally hardened steel is the best bet, as it is both durable and stays sharp longer.
  • Cleaning: We all want to save time in the kitchen, so when considering what chopper you should choose, check for dishwasher-safe parts. Some appliances feature removable blades and bins, so you can easily clean your appliance after use.
  • BPA-free: Any kitchen tools that come into contact with your food should be BPA-free, so be sure to check the product description before purchasing. If you want to steer clear of plastic entirely, look for stainless steel, silicone, and glass materials in your vegetables chopper.

Our Picks for the Best Vegetable Chopper on Amazon

Top Pick Overall: Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

A white vegetable shredder with a red onion inside it and with chopper filling and other demonstrative vegetables on its side.

Interchangeable Blades

The four interchangeable blades, large catch tray for sliced vegetables, and easy blade swap make this a convenient and safe kitchen essential. fullstar

Runner Up: Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline Slicer

A multi blade adjustable mandoline cheese and vegetable slicer, cutter all of these demonstrated with different vegetables under them.

Customized Chop

Five super-sharp interchangeable blades that allow for customized thickness settings with a thumb dial control allow for slicing, julienning, and grating both vegetables and cheeses. Mueller Austria

Space-Saving Pick: Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor

A gray and black vegetable grinder with chopped vegetables inside.

Two Machines in One

Along with being an efficient vegetable chopper, this product can also shred, mix, and puree ingredients for your next recipe. Save space by combining two kitchen appliances in one. Hamilton Beach

Also Consider: Mueller Austria Pro-Series Vegetable Chopper

A dark grey vegetable shredder with a red onion inside it and with chopper filling and other demonstrative vegetables on its side.

Easy to Clean

Features dishwasher-safe materials, detachable inserts, a scrubbing fork, and removable bins, to take the hassle out of both chopping and cleaning.
Mueller Austria

