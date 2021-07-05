Complicated recipes that involve lots of chopping and dicing can eat up a lot of time. And large and expensive food processors can be cumbersome and too powerful to handle delicate jobs. That’s where a handy vegetable chopper come in. Luckily we found some gadgets designed to assist your chopping needs. Here’s what to consider before you buy one.

Blades: When it comes to chopping, the blades are the star of the show. Most choppers come with a variety of blade sizes and shapes, allowing you to cut up vegetables in whatever way you desire. Keep an eye out for the blade material—generally hardened steel is the best bet, as it is both durable and stays sharp longer.

Cleaning: We all want to save time in the kitchen, so when considering what chopper you should choose, check for dishwasher-safe parts. Some appliances feature removable blades and bins, so you can easily clean your appliance after use.

BPA-free: Any kitchen tools that come into contact with your food should be BPA-free, so be sure to check the product description before purchasing. If you want to steer clear of plastic entirely, look for stainless steel, silicone, and glass materials in your vegetables chopper.

Our Picks for the Best Vegetable Chopper on Amazon

Top Pick Overall: Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Interchangeable Blades The four interchangeable blades, large catch tray for sliced vegetables, and easy blade swap make this a convenient and safe kitchen essential. fullstar BUY NOW

Runner Up: Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline Slicer

Customized Chop Five super-sharp interchangeable blades that allow for customized thickness settings with a thumb dial control allow for slicing, julienning, and grating both vegetables and cheeses. Mueller Austria BUY NOW

Two Machines in One Along with being an efficient vegetable chopper, this product can also shred, mix, and puree ingredients for your next recipe. Save space by combining two kitchen appliances in one. Hamilton Beach BUY NOW

Easy to Clean Features dishwasher-safe materials, detachable inserts, a scrubbing fork, and removable bins, to take the hassle out of both chopping and cleaning.

Mueller Austria BUY NOW

