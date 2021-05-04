One of the most crucial parts of any trip is your suitcase. A good one should be durable, lightweight, and spacious. It should help you stay organized even when far from home. And if you’re the type that lives out of a suitcase for long stretches, who’s to say you shouldn’t live well? Here’s what to consider before you buy your next piece of luggage.

Material: Arguably the most important aspect of any suitcase is the material it’s made from—it needs to be durable and weather resistant to keep your belongings safe on any trip. Hard-sided suitcases can best protect breakables, but if you want a lightweight soft-sided suitcase, look for one made of ballistic nylon, canvas, or polyester.

Wheels: Wheeled suitcases typically either come with two or four wheels. The main advantage to four-wheeled suitcases is that there's little force required to move them, making them especially useful when you have more than one bag to haul through an airport.

Size: This one might seem obvious, but it's not worth investing in a larger suitcase if you only need one for short trips. Underpacking a bigger bag can actually damage your belongings, as they may get tossed around while traveling. Consider whether you'll primarily be going on short work trips or longer vacations so you can choose a suitcase that can best protect your possessions.

Our Picks for the Best Suitcases on Amazon

35 Color Options All three suitcases come with ergonomic telescoping handles for easy transport.

Sturdy and Easy to Carry The main compartment has double-sided packing, a zippered storage compartment, and garment restraint straps.

Comes With Tote Bag This suitcase has an expandable depth and sturdy inline wheels.

Locking Handle System This suitcase comes with removable hangers, laundry and shoe bags, and lined compartments.

