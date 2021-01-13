Menu
Popular Science
Sign Up
Search
Search
newsletter sign up
give a gift
coronavirus
science
technology
diy
health
goods
podcasts
video
popsci shop
popular science merch
email
facebook
twitter
instagram
tumblr
pinterest
youtube
snapchat
linkedin
rss
Skip to content
Science
The universe is 13.8 billion years old—here’s how we know
After thousands of years, we’re getting more consistent age estimates.
By
Charlie Wood
January 13, 2021
Latest
Health
More evidence points to long-lasting COVID-19 immunity
Health
A step-by-step guide to giving yourself a massage
Health
The best treatments we currently have for COVID-19
Technology
Watch Samsung announce its new Galaxy S21 smartphones and Galaxy Buds Pro
Diy
Once you know what happens to food you leave outdoors, you’ll stop doing it
Technology
Social media companies are done with Trump. Now what?
Health
Here’s where all the COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently stand
Health
Hawaii managed COVID-19 better than any other state, but its residents are still at risk
Environment
Corpse flowers across the country are swapping pollen to stay stinky
Diy
Once you know what happens to food you leave outdoors, you’ll stop doing it
Health
Hawaii managed COVID-19 better than any other state, but its residents are still at risk
Health
The best treatments we currently have for COVID-19
Technology
Social media companies are done with Trump. Now what?
Environment
Corpse flowers across the country are swapping pollen to stay stinky
PopSci Shop
Run your business better this 2021 with the help of this discounted QuickBooks Online Essentials plan
Environment
New Senate leadership could finally help us fight climate change
Technology
Samsung’s new robots will do the dishes and nag you to get offline