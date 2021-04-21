Ever wondered how to get your pet to leave a five-star review after their daily dining experience? Well, a good place to start would be giving them fresh, crunchy, delicious food consistently. Food truly is the way to your pet’s heart and to ensure meals (and your pet’s affection) produce a maximum response you should store all the noms in an airtight food storage container, one that keeps out moisture and pests. If the container can be nice enough to keep out in the open, well that’s an added bonus. To help you pick one, we’ve narrowed down pet products to the best pet-food storage containers. Read on for more!

The best pet-food containers will keep your pet happy and healthy

First and foremost, the best pet-food storage containers will keep your pet’s food fresh. If it’s dry food on the menu (the primary thing that should be stored in containers), the goal is to maintain its crunchiness, because not even the least-fussy eater wants a soggy meal. The same goes for treats—after good behavior or learning a new trick, your pet will be looking forward to a scrumptious, fresh-tasting reward and we owe it to them to provide just that.

So, what should you look for in pet-food storage containers? The most important thing is that they are airtight. An airtight food storage container will have a lid that fits perfectly and tightly, preventing air from getting in or out. This will not only keep kibble fresh but can also help prevent your precious pet from getting sick. If the food storage container has latches or a turn-lock lid as well, that’s even better, so your intelligent (or just persistent) pet can’t break into the goods or make a mess if they knock the container over.

How big or small your pet is, or where you want to store the dog-treat jar, etc., will determine the size and type of your storage container. Keep in mind, a cool dry place is best for storing food. If you have a larger dog or just have lots of food to store, a storage tub or dog food bin would be a great option. On the other hand, if you have a cat or small- to medium-sized dog, a smaller container that can fit on your countertop could be just what you’re looking for. Pet owners know those pet products can take over the house, so it’s important to keep everything organized.

A couple of fun add-ons to consider with food storage containers

Now you know the basics of pet-food storage containers, but that only narrows down the options so much. There are many wonderful containers that go beyond keeping your pet’s food fresh. Some come with a scoop or measuring cup to ensure that portions are correct for every feeding (now your baking tools can be used just for baking again). There are also containers that have spouts to make things easier when pouring your pet’s food (and when is easier bad if you’re wrangling hungry beasts).

You never want to be in a position when you’re out of food, so choosing a translucent storage tub lets you easily gauge if you’re running low. If you’re tired of your pet’s food or treats being an eyesore, there are many adorable containers that will blend right in—or stand out, but in a good way. It’s about what works best for you and your pet, so here are our choices for the best pet food containers.

Best airtight food storage containers: IRIS USA 3 Piece Airtight Pet-Food Storage Container Combo

More For The Money These airtight food storage containers come with a stackable snack container, as well as a scoop, so you’ll be covered in the pet-feeding department. IRIS USA BUY NOW

This BPA-free three-piece set is a pet owner’s dream—you can have peace of mind knowing that both airtight food storage containers feature lids that seals and snap-lock latches to keep out moisture, humidity, and pests, ensuring your pet’s food stays fresh. The large container holds up to 25 pounds and the smaller up to 10 pounds, while the 2 cup scoop has measurements on it so you serve the right amount every time. The large container even has wheels, making it easy to move around until you find its optimal location.

Best pet-food container and automatic feeder: PETLIBRO Automatic Feeder

Smart Design This automatic feeder keeps your pet’s food fresh and has the capacity to serve up to 50 portioned-out meals (up to six meals a day).

PETLIBRO BUY NOW

Offered in either black or white, this pet feeder is perfect for cats and small- to medium-sized dogs. To keep your pet’s food fresh and crunchy, and away from any pests, there is a twist-lock lid on the storage portion of this smart invention. If food is running low, a red LED light will remind you to fill the tank. The tank holds 6L of food, and you can easily program on the LCD panel when your pet should be fed its 15ml portion, or you can choose to feed your furry friend manually. There’s a battery backup to the DC adapter as well as an anti-stick mechanism, so you won’t hear howls of frustration and, best of all, you can record a 10-second greeting so your pet never has to feel alone when they dig in.

Compact And User Friendly This pet-food storage container has an extra-large pour spout and a measuring cup so you don’t have to open up the container for each feeding.

Yicostar BUY NOW

This best-selling food storage container can hold up to 3.5 pounds of food. The slim design, featuring BPA-free plastic, is perfect for countertop storage or any tight places—it sure beats a bag sitting in plain sight for everyone to see/spill! This container—perfect for cat, dog, and bird food alike—has four airtight seal buckles and a silicone lining to ensure your pet’s food stays fresh and keeps out moisture, humidity, and pests. It even has a carrier, if you want to take your pet’s food on the goo.

Best dog-treat jar: Outshine White Farmhouse Dog and Cat Treat Container

Stylish Storage This dog-treat jar is cute enough to keep on your kitchen counter and keeps your pet’s treats fresh for a win-win. OUTSHINE BUY NOW

Designed with farmhouse vibes in mind, this charming dog-treat jar is made from high-quality powder-coated galvanized steel, so you won’t have to worry about it breaking. The well-fitting lid sits on the canister tightly to ensure your pet’s treats stay fresh and pest-free. You won’t have to worry about constantly refilling it because the dog-treat jar is large enough to fit a full box of medium-sized treats. As an added bonus, two bone-shaped cookie cutters are included, so you can even experiment with making special treats for your pup or cat, as long as they don’t mind the shape!

Best budget dog-treat container: Greenbrier Pet Treat & Food Storage Containers

Small But Sturdy This set of dog-treat containers is perfect for small spaces and sweet enough to have on display. Greenbrier BUY NOW

At just $9.44, you get two red-and-black paw-print dog-treat containers. Made with BPA-free plastic, these airtight containers have screw-top lids so you can be sure your smart pets won’t be able to get into them to sneak a couple more. Something to keep in mind is that these are made with thin plastic, so they may be more susceptible to cracks. On the smaller side, these dog-treat containers are best for cats, small- to medium-sized dogs, or just less/smaller treats.

Best pet-food container FAQ: people also ask

Is it safe to store dog food in a plastic container?

Yes, the best pet-food containers to store dog food in are BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, as long as they are airtight. Plastic containers are best for dry food as wet food, once opened, should be kept in the refrigerator. If using plastic storage containers, make sure you are cleaning them with warm soapy water between each refill as the oils from the kibble can make the container greasy. Be sure that the container is fully dry after you wash as an excess in moisture can cause bacteria to grow on your dog’s food.

What size of pet-food container should I get?

That all depends on what size pet you have and what you plan on storing. The larger the pet, the larger the kibble will be, so a bigger container would be your best bet. Additionally, if you want to store the entire food bag in the container—which has proven to be a good move to keep an eye on the expiration date and to seal in oils and fats—then a larger tub or bin would be helpful. If you have a cat, smaller dog, or other pint-sized animal, a compact container would work great. If it’s small enough, you can store it in your kitchen for easy access during feeding times.

Can containers keep food fresh?

Containers absolutely keep food fresh, which is necessary for the health of your pet. There are oils that are sprayed on pet food that can make it go bad once exposed to air, so storing your pet’s food in airtight food storage containers is not only helpful but also necessary. When stored in the proper dog-treat containers, all the good stuff—oils and fats—is kept inside and all the bad—moisture and pests—are kept outside.

The final word on the best pet-food containers

To keep your pet healthy and satisfied during meal times, airtight food storage containers are a necessity. It will lock out moisture and pests, and prevent your pet’s food from drying out. The best materials for dog- and cat-food containers are plastic and stainless steel—just remember to clean them out every time you refill. Every pet has unique needs, so selecting the right pet products is important—the best pet-food containers and treat jars included!