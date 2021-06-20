Take your viewing experience to the next level with this Yamaha soundbar on sale

Modern televisions are getting bigger and flatter, their picture quality is only getting clearer, but the sound? They’ve remained lackluster. Despite boasting resolutions that silver screens provide, most of the TVs in the market today lack in the sound department in exchange for thinner frames. If you want to have an enjoyable and incredibly immersive viewing experience in the comfort of your own home, it’d be tough the find a television that features both picture-perfect quality and goosebump-inducing sonics. It’s almost always one or the other.

Amp up your viewing experience with the Yamaha ATS-2090: 36″ Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer & Alexa Built-In. Helmed CNET Editors’ Choice in 2020 and awarded Amazon’s Choice at 4.3 out of 5 stars, it packs two hundred watts of power to take your home theater to the next level. For a limited time, you can score one at a special price of just $299.99, which is 14 percent off its list value of $349.

Exceptional surround sound

This top-rated soundbar pulls all the stops to deliver a theater-like experience. It comes equipped with DTS® Virtual X™ virtual 3D surround sound, which provides spacious and lifelike effects that envelop you in your favorite movies and games. It also features a clear voice to bring conversations to the forefront, allowing you to listen to dialogues better. And with the wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy flexible placement and deep bass, so not only will you hear explosions, but you’ll actually feel them.

Total control

With the accompanying controller app, you can easily customize sound modes, music, and more settings with just a few taps. Even better, it’s also compatible with Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your soundbar, play music, listen to the news, set alarms or timers, ask questions, and control other smart home devices. You also have the option to play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, or kick it up the old school way and set it up with HDMI or optical cable.

“The Yamaha YAS-209 is a well-designed soundbar and subwoofer combination that produces a surprisingly big sonic presence,” raves Tech Radar. “Thanks to Amazon Alexa, it also doubles as a fully-functioning smart speaker.”

Find out what the Yamaha ATS-2090: 36″ Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer & Alexa Built-In has to offer by snagging one for over 10 percent off. It usually retails for $349, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $309.99.

