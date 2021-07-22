Where Is Delta 8 available? 8 best sites to buy from

Delta 8 THC products are now a booming industry attracting people across all different identities from recently turned 21-year college students to cancer patients to parents. It’s the new CBD and is sweeping the marketplace right now bringing in an influx of tons of new companies.

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol is a hemp-derived cannabinoid. Many people claim that it helps with anxiety, sleep, appetite, and even pain management. For more information on its properties, you can check out the National Cancer Institute.

It’s important to mention that delta 8 is psychoactive, meaning it can alter your brain functions and will get you high. But, delta 8 is not as potent as its super strong cousin, delta 9. It’s known as “diet cannabis” and people believe they feel a light high when taking delta 8. Because its potency is not at the same level as delta 9 THC, one may also be more likely to have a clear high with less of a risk of anxiety and paranoia.

If you are looking for some of the best high-quality delta 8 products, we’ve got you covered.

8 Best Sites to Buy From

Everest Area 52 MoonWlkr Finest Labs 3Chi Delta Effex Diamond CBD Koi CBD

Is Delta 8 THC federally legal?

Delta 8 lives in a gray area of its federal legality. As many people know, Delta 9 is classified as a federally illegal substance, but it can have a small presence in certain products.

The Farm Bill of 2018 set up the definitions of hemp and marijuana, classifying hemp as a commodity. This gave the okay for the production of hemp-derived products, as long as they maintained less than a 0.3% concentration of delta 9 THC.

Although this distinction exists and is the law, the Drug Enforcement Administration has taken on an opposing standpoint. They classify delta 8 to be synthetically made, but it’s not and you can find all-natural delta 8 products on the market. This controversy has spiked states to take a stance on delta 8 and outlawing it entirely.

Even though technically delta 8 is federally legal, depending on the state you live in, you cannot access any products containing the cannabinoid. States where delta 8 is illegal include; Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, and Utah.

Does delta-8 THC get you high?

As mentioned earlier, delta 8 is known as “cannabis light.” That being said, yes it will get you high. However if you have ever experienced any delta 9 THC products, this is a bit of a different type of high.

Each person is affected differently, but most report feeling relaxed, euphoric, and even relieved. Some even say it does stimulate their appetite, so you could experience the munchies while taking delta 8.

We’d also like to mention that if you are planning to take a drug test, we do not recommend consuming/using any delta 8 THC. At the moment, there is not enough research to show that these products will definitively make a person fail a drug test. However, we feel it’s better to err on the side of caution and to stop the use of delta 8 if you need to pass.

Is Delta 8 sold in stores?

If you live in a state where delta 8 is legal, yes you may make a purchase in stores. You could find products in vape stores, smoke shops, or even gas stations.

However, these are not the best places to purchase delta 8 THC. If you want to look at a variety of quality products, then you need to shop online. Buying in person means you miss out on seeing how many different flavors and products are out there. Instead, you are limited to whatever the store may carry.

Even more important, you don’t have readily available information about any delta 8 THC product you are considering. Because this industry is becoming more and more popular each day, that means a lot of sketchy brands are emerging as well. You can’t control what brands you have access to at a local vendor. You also aren’t able to see all the information you need to consider before making a purchase at a storefront.

Shopping online lets you look at multiple companies at once, check out all different delta 8 products and flavors, and see the lab results for each one. You want to make sure that you are buying delta 8 that is free from harmful chemicals like butane. At the store, you won’t see the lab results displayed on the product. Accessibility of information is super important when buying delta 8, which is why we recommend sticking with online stores.

Can I order Delta 8 online legally?

The Farm Bill of 2018 currently allows the selling and usage of delta 8 on a federal level. States have also weighed in on its legality, so although it’s technically legal everywhere, you may live in a state where it’s not allowed.

If you don’t live in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, or Utah, yes it legal to buy delta 8 online!

We actually recommend making any and all delta 8 purchases online. By going through a website instead of a physical storefront, you have way more flexibility and freedom. Some benefits include:

Ability to compare and contrast multiple brands at once

Access to a variety of different delta 8 THC products and flavors

Can get products for a discount

Access to important safety information like third party lab results

The convenience of ordering from home at any time

These perks definitely make it worth it to do your own diligence and find the best delta 8 products for you online. Luckily, we make it easy for you to scope out some of the best sites to buy from. Keep reading for our list of 8 delta-8 brands to look out for that all include lab reports on their websites for you to see.

Image Credit: Everest

Entering Everest’s site is truly an experience. You may be wondering, why would we mention a brand’s website when mentioning why they are the best? Well, it’s simple. A brand that truly cares about its customers will make the entire purchasing experience the best it can be. This includes their website and UX (user experience).

Everest’s home page is enough to make someone feel cool, calm, and collected. It features a beautiful mountain photo with clouds and a soothing blue color. It’s very telling that if you order with Everest, you’ll feel like you are on top of the world.

The relaxation doesn’t stop at their branding and design though. Everest has the best delta 8 items on the market. They are all made from only the greatest of quality hemp plants and double-tested throughout their production process.

There’s no other brand that truly matches Everest’s customer-oriented values. If it’s not the greatest, then they won’t use it to formulate any of their products.

Brand Highlights

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products

Uses high quality extracted delta 8 THC from organically grown hemp plants

2x lab tested

Sustainable approach to sourcing and creating their products

Everest believes in sustainably sourcing its products and taking into account the environmental impact of production. From only growing organic, non-GMO, and pesticide-free hemp, to packaging, this brand cares about each step.

Quality and purity are so important to Everest that they test all products twice. There are no issues with transparency when it comes to Everest.

A person will never have to compromise on how potent their delta 8 is, how sustainable the company’s practices are, or on customer satisfaction if they go with Everest.

This brand even offers a subscription service that is super customizable. The customer picks how often they want deliveries and can skip or cancel at any time, hassle-free. By signing up, you’ll receive 20% off retail, which is the biggest deal we have seen out of every other delta 8 company.

Another aspect of Everest’s awesomeness is that there’s free shipping on every order. Even if you just ordered a single pack of gummies, it qualifies. Lastly, this is the most dietary-inclusive brand we have seen. Vegans and plant-based folk as well as those who are gluten or soy-free can all enjoy Everest. This company clearly lives up to its mission statement of “being better.”

#2. Area 52

Image Credit: Area 52

If you are looking for a quirky and unique brand, Area 52 is super cool. This is another brand that likes to use all-natural ingredients and use custom-engineered formulas thanks to its founder.

You can sign up for their subscribe and save program or order in packs to save. With their monthly deliveries, you’ll save about 15%, and on any 3-pack you’ll save 7.5%. Area 52 also offers free priority shipping on all orders above $110.

Brand Highlights

Vegan

Uses organic hemp

Founder is a biochemist who focuses on cannabis extraction

Includes a learning section on their website to teach users about delta 8 THC

Area 52’s backstory is really neat with its background in biochemistry. They have a precise approach when it comes to the extraction of items derived from hemp.

Like Everest, Area 52 uses organic hemp and is vegan and gluten-free. One thing that is different with their products is that they are all low in sugar.

If you want to learn more about delta 8 THC, they make it easy to find information and resources on their site. This doesn’t have too much to do with their products, but it’s nice that they offer this to beginners. It shows that they care about potential delta 8 users.

#3. MoonWlkr

Image Credit: MoonWlkr

As per our standard on only shopping from transparent brands, MoonWlkr includes all lab tests on their website. You can easily see that their delta 8 items pass all their tests and are free from harmful chemicals.

They even have a tab on their site with tons of reviews from customers. MoonWlkr keeps it real and proves that they only sell great products. You can see pages of 5 star reviews that back all of MoonWlkr’s claims.

Brand Highlights

Vegan

Uses award-winning terpenes in combination with delta 8

Available for wholesale opportunities

Rewards program

MoonWlkr’s vegan products are perfect for any occasion. They even base their gummy flavors off of strains like pineapple express and mango kush. However, there is no subscription service at the moment. You’ll have to order in either 2 or 5 packs of items to be prepared in case you run out.

The good news is that MoonWlkr does have a rewards program. You can earn 10 points for every $1 your spend. You need a minimum amount of 1,000 points to receive your first reward. Considering that a single vape is $49.99, you shouldn’t have a problem reaching that amount in one purchase.

You can even gain points by following MoonWlkr on Instagram and Facebook. Another way to gain a coupon on future purchases is by referring a friend. Once they make their first purchase, you will both receive a $10 coupon code.

#4. Finest Labs

Image Credit: Finest Labs

Finest Lab’s website matches their delta 8; calming and light. The choice of baby blue and clouds make customers feel serene as they scope out everything this brand has to offer.

They constantly focus on improving the ways they can deliver the best terpenes to customers and have so much experience doing so. However, they won’t sacrifice being eco-friendly for the sake of production. Finest Labs has made a sustainability guarantee when it comes to how they operate.

Brand Highlights

Vegan

Emphasis on terpene extraction to create the best natural scents for delta 8 products

Relatively cheap

Extraction technicians have combined experience of 50 years

Another highlight for this brand is that they aim to make affordable and quality products. They understand the give and take when it comes to finding a balance between pure delta 8 and a great price. Usually, consumers are stuck between picking something good, but expensive or not so good, but cheap. Finest Labs closes the gap on that issue. One can purchase 30 gummies for $55 which is great for this delta 8.

Finest Labs even has a subscribe and save program where you can get their products delivered monthly. By doing this you’ll save 15% on your purchases. If monthly deliveries are too much, you can always purchase multiple packs at a time. With Finest Labs, if you order a 3pack of any of their products, you can save 7.5%.

#5. 3Chi

Image Credit: 3Chi

3Chi is one of the first brands to pop out in the delta 8 THC market. They are well known and trusted by many consumers. With the help of their experienced biochemist, 3Chi has been able to become leaders in their research of cannabinoids. This has led them to create a hybrid product that includes CBN and delta 8 THC.

Brand Highlights

Vegan and gluten-free pure delta 8 edibles

Non-vegan delta 8 and CBN combination edibles

One of the first in the delta 8 scene

Founded by a biochemist with 15 years of product formulation experience

They have great quality products that are vegan and gluten-free. In addition to the highlights mentioned, 3Chi will offer free shipping for orders $99+. Another special feature about their delivery, is they offer it cold. Yes, that’s right, cold delivery. This is to make sure any edibles like gummies don’t melt during the shipping process.

3Chi also values delta 8 education and offers tons of information about the cannabinoid. This is a great resource for anyone who is interested in learning more or is a first-time user.

#6. Delta Effex

Image Credit: Delta Effex

Delta Effex is one of the quirkier brands featured on this list. Their site even includes a memes section all about delta 8.

Brand Highlights

Not all products are vegan, gummies contain gelatin

Offers dabs, pearls, and prerolls

5 different flavors in one bag of delta 8 gummies

Rewards program

As far as edibles, Delta Effex only offers gummies and a liquid shot. If you are vegan or plant-based, you cannot consume their famous rainbow gummies because they use gelatin instead of pectin. Their shot on the other hand does not contain animal byproducts, so you will have a way to consume delta 8 should you decide to order from them.

Delta Effex is currently the only brand on this list to offer delta 8 concentrates; pearls and dabs. You cna choose between a pineapple express hybrid pearl or a tropical candy indica dab. They also have prerolls if you aren’t a fan of buying flowers.

Another cool thing about this brand is that their pack of non-vegan gummies contains 5 different flavors. If you ever grow tired of candy flavors fast, this bag won’t let you down. Each bag has strawberry, green apple, mango, blue razz, and a mystery flavor to choose from.

Delta Effex’s rewards program offers users 1 point for every $1 spent on their products. You can also refer a friend once you have signed up. Once they make their first purchase, you and your friend will both receive a $20 off coupon on the next one.

#7. Diamond CBD

Image Credit: Diamond CBD

If you love to have a giant variety of delta 8 THC products to choose from, Diamond CBD is the place. If you couldn’t tell by the company’s name, they started out with just CBD products. They have satisfied over 100,000 customers and plan to take on more. Their award-winning CBD oil has allowed them to make a name for themselves and become a widely trusted brand.

Now they are breaking into the Delta 8 world and have already created an abundance of flavors and vapes.

Brand Highlights

Not all products are vegan, they have a few specific edibles labeled vegan

The most variety of delta 8 in different products

Feature how to use videos of their products

Rewards program

Diamond CBD offers a select few gummies that are vegan. Unfortunately, this does narrow down the flavors that are available to those with plant-based diets. As for everything else, this brand does have the most variety when it comes to delta 8 products. It can almost be a little overwhelming when it comes to making a purchase on their site.

One thing that isn’t overwhelming though is their amazing explanations of each product. They know sometimes it’s easier to just show someone how to use a vape than let them read instructions. This educational aspect of Diamond CBD is a huge plus.

With this brand, the more you spend the further your dollar goes in terms of earning points. If you are just starting out and in their silver group, you will earn 5 points for every dollar spent. If you move up to diamond, one dollar spent means 10 points! Part of the program is referring friends and family to make purchases. If you refer someone who buys from Diamond CBD, they will get $20 in store credit and you will receive a $40 off coupon on your next purchase. You can even earn points just by leaving a review of products you have bought.

#8. Koi CBD

Image Credit: Koi CBD

Koi CBD has been very successful in the CBD industry and widely recognized. They claim they have been “setting the CBD quality standard since 2015.” Koi CBD is now expanding its brand to include delta 8, including products like; hemp flowers, tinctures, and gummies.

Brand Highlights

Vegan

Widely respected and trusted in the CBD world

Offers a lifetime active duty military and veteran discount of 25% off each order

Rewards program

Koi CBD has vegan gummies that are available in 6 count or 20 count packs. You can choose from blue-razz, strawberry, watermelon, lime, or mango flavor. Their tinctures come in the same flavors, and flowers are based on different strains like OG kush.

They are a reputable brand when it comes to CBD, so we know they can be trusted with their delta 8 THC products. Like Everest, they test their products more than once to make sure it is of the best quality. Any lab results can easily be found on the company’s website.

As for some cool policies/programs Koi CBD has in place, they offer a military discount. This is pretty unique because there aren’t too many brands that give any sort of lifetime coupons. If you are active duty or a veteran you will have to verify your status with them to automatically receive your discount with every purchase.

Koi CBD also has a rewards and subscribe and save program. You can receive 1 point for every dollar spent, but also can earn points for other things like following them on Instagram. If you refer a friend, they will receive a $10 off coupon on a purchase of $50 or more. Once they use it and complete the transaction, you’ll earn $10!