Snag a $500 discount on this laser projector that offers a cinematic viewing experience at home

One of the best things you can do for your home entertainment system is getting a projector. Sure, you can always get a massive 75-inch smart TV, but those things tend to make a massive metaphorical dent in your wallet.

You don’t have to put yourself in the red for an immersive cinematic viewing experience. All you have to do is get a projector, like the WeMax Nova Ultra-Short Throw Laser Projector, available now for a $500 discount with coupon code WEMAX500.

Whether you’re streaming a new Oscar-nominated movie or simply rewatching your favorite season of Game of Thrones for the nth time, the WeMax Nova will give you an enjoyable viewing experience every time. The 4K projector provides a superior display image quality and bright 2,100 ANSI lumens (a whopping 5000 lumen light source), delivering four times the resolution of full HD or 1080p.

It’s engineered with industry-leading patented APD 3.0 and TI DLP technology, which means it allows light to be used more efficiently, resulting in finer details across a wider color gamut and deeper vibrance. With HDR 10, it produces more color depth, deeper blacks, and whiter whites, while the 8-point keystone correction dials in image quality to create the ideal home cinema experience.

Unlike most projectors, this one has integrated speakers for immersive sound. DTS HD speakers by Dolby Audio are built-in, creating a powerful sound for crystal-clear audio precision. And while it beams a massive display, it’s capable of reducing eyestrain by diffusing light without losing picture quality.

This feature-rich projector is rated 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. You can now find a place for it in your home by getting it on sale. Usually retailing for $2,699, enter the coupon code WEMAX500 to enjoy a $500 discount and get it for only $2,199. This is a limited-time-only offer, so don’t miss it.

