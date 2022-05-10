When it comes to gaming, you don’t usually think about using a virtual private network (VPN). When you’re slinging shots at virtual opponents or racing through streets in a virtual car race, the thought of digital security flies out the window. But a VPN can benefit you in many ways, including reducing your ping to decrease lags and helping you dodge potential DDoS attacks.

Even better, a VPN also lets you play games in advance, even before they’re released in your region. A VPN can do wonders in boosting your gaming experience, and with the VPN Unlimited Lifetime + PlayStation Plus 1-Yr Subscription Bundle, you’ll not only get to enjoy a reputable VPN service for life, but you’ll also score a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this bundle may just be what every gamer needs to enjoy a seamless gaming experience. First, you get a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, a top-rated service that doesn’t have speed or bandwidth limits and lets you bypass geographic restrictions. Rated Top VPN by PCMag and used by over 10 million customers worldwide, it uses military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and employs a zero log policy to protect your privacy online. Plus, aside from your gaming console, you can also use it on your other devices, including your smartphone and computer.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this bundle is the one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription, which is rated 4.8/5 stars on Amazon and lets you engage in multiplayer mode and play against your friends and family. If you want to expand your gaming horizons, you can connect to an enormous online community of gamers to compete in PS classics like Star Wars: Battlefront and Uncharted. To top it all off, you get a monthly collection of free games (two per month) in a library that is constantly growing, along with exclusive discounts and deals on the hottest games.

If bought separately, the VPN and PlayStation Plus subscriptions would set you back $258, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $69.99.

Prices subject to change.