Check out these 10 DIY kits on sale

When Baby Boomers were adolescents, computers were the size of houses, the internet was not yet a thing, and a man had just made his first step on the moon. Fast forward to the 21st century and life is all about technology and robotics. Don’t let your kiddos be left behind. Let them learn all about what the future holds while having some fun doing so. Here are 10 products that will amaze both you and your offspring, not just for what they are, but for the education your kids will receive (just don’t tell them that).

If it’s good enough for the investors on Shark Tank, you have to believe it’s great for your kids. For the price of one toy, your little tech wizzes are going to end up with up to 300 of them. They can upload designs from the companion app, and then 3D print their own toys by using the simple one-touch function. Usually $469, get it today for $359.99.

Tony Zubrzycki had to start somewhere—you know, the guy who originated the concept for the Canadarm in space. With a slew of buttons, motors, cables, nuts, screws and a few more bits and bytes, your future engineers can explore the world of robot arm control. And what’s really cool is that it can memorize the movements it has made and do them repeatedly, which could be particularly helpful when there are clothes that need to be picked up off the floor.

Get one for $54.99 (MSRP $69), a discount of 21 percent.

Here’s an innovative way to teach your children about electronics and electricity. This kit contains everything needed to build simple circuits. It converts simple paper into blinking lights, beeping buzzers, and whirling motors while developing their love of science and technology. How cool is that? Typically $79, you can buy it on sale for $54.99.

No need for you, or your kids, to get into a sticky situation. Bondi is a liquid plastic that solidifies when you cure it with the included UV LED light. It holds things together that glue can’t. It dries quickly and can be used on metal, wood, and other material. Retailing at $39, you can get it at the special price of $21.99.

The next time your kids ask for a phone, hand them this kit and tell them to make themselves one. That may sound like something your parent might have sarcastically said, but this Ringo Mobile Phone Kit actually ends up working like a typical mobile phone. It supports texts and calls, has games, displays date and time, and is compatible with all mobile networks. Plus, they will have had the fun and experience of building it themselves. Normally $194, get it today at the reduced price of $169.95.

More than just a remote control car, this wondrous piece of technology is actually a great learning experience for anyone interested in robotics. A toy? Yes, but it’s so much more. Your kids (or you) will absorb the fundamental principles of robotics and master programming with the visual programming language software Dragit (also Python code), while enjoying the experience of building the final project. Reduced from $119, it’s on sale now for $109.95.

When we were young, we were happy when we mastered long division. Now the younger generation is conquering topics like artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and advanced-level robotic coding through projects such as the Autonomous Vehicle Kit. Compatible with the LEGO bricks, it also helps children learn the concepts of self-driving care technologies, and it gives them the fuel to build vehicles of the future. Regularly selling for $249, but is on sale now for $224.99.

Robots are in our future. Well, actually they are already here, so teaching our kids the emerging technologies that go into making them work is only going to be beneficial to them in the long run. This kit provides the tools and instruction on how to build a 6-axis mini industrial robotic arm. Typically retailing at $1,540, it’s yours today for $1,399.99.

If you or your kids may be interested in producing some amazing beats of your own, this awesome DIY kit is for you. Build your own functional mixtable with all the bells and whistles while learning all about the technology that goes into the finished product. Get it today for $144.95.

Perhaps since watching The Terminator (whichever version) there’s been a dream of owning your own army of robots. With this construction set, you can actually build one. With all the motors, sensors, and robotic pieces to craft your own miniature troop, you will be able to build 7 roving robots with intelligent light sensors and advanced vibro-motor mechanics. Please just use them for good. Enjoy it now for the reduced price of $125.99 (regularly $129).

Prices subject to change.