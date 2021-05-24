10 Cost-Effective Items to Spice Up Your Space

Your home decor is an extension of you and your personality. It can play a vital role in influencing everything from your productivity to your mood. Aesthetic and interior design not only matter, they have a lasting impact on your life.

If you’ve been considering a home makeover or perhaps considering the addition of a few essential pieces to spice up your space, read on. We have 10 must-have items that are on sale, and guaranteed to add a little sizzle to your surroundings.

Framed Print Black “Freda” by Sofia Bonati

Nothing says style and taste like artwork. If your walls are little bare, they could certainly use some TLC in the form of a framed print from Argentinian artist, Sofia Bonati. This “Freda” painting is matted with a black-core white mat and enclosed in a 24” x 32” frame. It is the perfect conversation piece for anyone looking for a little inspiration.

A framed Print Black “Freda” by Sofia Bonati retails for $129, and is on sale for $103.95, a discount of 19 percent.

16″ Adjustable Oscillating Pedestal Fan Remote Control Black

Nothing says cool like a breeze running through your home. Set the right atmosphere this summer with this 16” Adjustable Oscillating Pedestal Fan. The attractive and contemporary color palette will fit well with any home decor. The remote control and timer give you numerous options for setting and circumstance. Enjoy the perfect atmosphere with this easy and breezy fan.

The 16” Adjustable Oscillating Pedestal Fan retails for $99, and is on sale for $69, a discount of 30 percent.

Pure Bamboo Soft White 3-Piece Duvet Set (King)

Nothing beats diving between luxurious sheets. Snuggle up in this comfortable WoofLinen Pure Bamboo 3-Piece Duvet Set. Made from 100 percent Bamboo Viscose, both the pillowcases and duvet cover provide a limited footprint on the environment as well as an inviting bedroom environment that will help you get your necessary zzz’s.

This Pure Bamboo Soft White 3-Piece King Duvet Set retails for $139 ,and is on sale for $107.99, a discount of 22 percent.

Abstract Modern Sofa Slipcover (Checkered Pattern/2 Seater)

Don’t give away that old comfy couch, give it a makeover. This Abstract Sofa Slip Cover guarantees to add style to your living room and give your couch a much needed second life. The stretchable material accommodates most 2-seat sofas and is easy to install. The breathable material and durable fabrication provides comfort and practicality.

The Abstract Sofa Slip Cover retails for $69, and is on sale for $44.95, a discount of 34 percent.

The Twovet Dual Heating & Cooling Couples Comforter (King)

Over 50 percent of couples disagree on sleep temperature, and we have the solution. The Twovet Dual Heating and Cooling Couples Duvet is designed with a cool side and a warm side. The cool side releases your heat to reduce night sweats and hot flashes. The warm side eliminates the need for extra blankets. Stay cool or stay warm with this innovative duvet.

The Twovet Dual Heating and Cooling Couples Duvet retails for $219, and is on sale for $189, a discount of 13 percent.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge

Feeling the heat? It’s time to chill out. A 2019 Red Dot Design Award winner, the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge is the perfect energy-efficient air conditioner that will cool your space and create a comfortable environment all summer long. Easy to use and can effectively cool a room in 10 minutes.

The EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge retails for $128, and is on sale for $99, a discount of 22 percent.

kathy ireland GemSpa

Okay, so maybe a jewelry cleaner isn’t exactly home decor, but it is one of those items essential to every home. You treasure your jewelry, but no one else will if you let them lose their sparkle and fade over time. The Kathy Ireland GemSpa not only cleans your gems, it sanitizes them too! This cleaner and sanitizer harnesses the power of your dishwasher and leaves you with glittering jewelry that you can feel good about.

The Kathy Ireland GemSpa typically retails for $69, but is on sale for $54.99, a discount of 21 percent.

EP Galaxy Lamp

Swirling with vivid color in glow in the dark bulb, the Galaxy Lamp is a unique work of art by EP Light that provides stunning ambient illumination and creative style to any modern decor. This bulb is handcrafted with eco-friendly, drop-resistant resin that’s crystal clear and never hot to the touch. No matter where you display it, this rich, radiant art piece makes a bold statement.

The Galaxy Lamp retails for $39 and is on sale for $28.99, a discount of 25 percent.

Smart Home Fingerprint Biometric Lock

Smart Home Fingerprint Biometric Lock is everything you need to take your safety to the next level. This smart lock features 6 ways to unlock: fingerprint, password, IC card, key, remote, or via app. It works with both the Tuya Smart or TTLock app so you can control the lock on your device and get real-time alerts in case of a security breach. Simply smart security at your fingertips.

The Smart Home Fingerprint Biometric Lock retails for $250, and is on sale for $144.95, a discount of 42 percent.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp

Enhance your living room or beautify your bedroom with Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp. With advanced LED technology, the twisting beam of light never overheats and stays cool to the touch even after hours of use. Choose from 358 effects and 16 million colors to illuminate and enhance every space in your home.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp retails for $199 ,and is on sale for $89.99, a discount of 54 percent.

Prices subject to change.