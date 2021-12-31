CBD gummies are all the rage these days. What can be better than CBD infused candy that tastes like sour patch kids? But, with so many companies out there making CBD gummies, how do you know which one is best for you? That’s where we come in!

We want to help you make an informed decision about your health. If you’re looking for the strongest CBD gummies out there, look no further. Here are 16 of the strongest CBD gummies!

How do these CBD gummies work?

Each one of these gummy bears is infused with 25mg of 100% premium quality, full spectrum CBD oil. This means that each bear contains an optimal ratio of CBD:Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA) and CBN:Cannabinol (CBN).

CBD is one of the many cannabinoids that are found in cannabis along with THC and CBC to name a few. These cannabinoids interact with the brain by activating parts of our system called cannabinoid receptors while leaving other parts unaffected.

This is how CBD works differently than THC. As opposed to psychoactive THC, which makes you high, CBD has a wide range of medical benefits!

CBD gummies are among our best sellers because they’re safe and effective. They contain no psychoactive THC, which means that the user won’t experience a high or feel out of it. However, consumers can still enjoy the other amazing benefits that CBD gummies provide.

1. Verma Farms

2. Penguin CBD

3. Nanocraft CBD

5. BudPop Sleep Gummies

5. Fab CBD Gummies

6. Cheef Botanicals Gummies

7. Joy Organic CBD Gummies

8. CBDistillery CBD Gummies

9. Medterra CBD Gummies

10. CBDFx Gummies

11. Sunday Scaries

12. Charlotte’s Web Full Spectrum Gummies

13. Premium Jane CBD Gummies

14. Palm Organix CBD Gummies

15. Green Roads Relax Bears CBD Gummies

16. Kats Botanicals CBD Gummies

What are CBD gummies used for?

According to the World Health Organization, Cannabidiol (CBD) is not a scheduled drug. It’s safe and has no side effects. CBD can be used to treat anything from anxiety, depression, pain relief, and more! This makes CBD a great alternative medicine for those who don’t want the psychoactive effects of weed.

CBD gummies provide all the benefits of CBD without getting you high! This means that, unlike THC, it has no psychoactive effects and is safe for adults and kids to enjoy. You can eat these delicious gummies before or after dinner, whenever you feel like it.

Factors That Can Change How Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Work

There are several other factors involved with how your body will process CBD from full spectrum gummies. These can affect how quickly it takes for the effects of CBD to show up and how long they last after taking a dose. Let’s explore a few of these factors:

Your Weight

The higher your weight, the larger amount of fat cells you have in your body. This is going to make it more likely for CBD to cling to fat cells and show up on a drug test. It also means that the larger your body is, the longer you will feel the effects of full spectrum gummies.

Your Liver

Your liver processes CBD in a few ways. It converts a small percentage of it into a different chemical called 11-hydroxy-THC. This chemical is similar to 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is known for causing the “high” sensation associated with marijuana use.

Your Diet

What you eat and drink can affect how quickly CBD gets processed by your body. It’s best to avoid high carbohydrate foods such as bread, pasta and rice because they can make your liver work harder to process CBD. This will cause you to feel the effects of full spectrum gummies for a longer time after taking them.

Instead, go for high protein foods that are easy on the stomach like chicken, fish and pork loin. These meals can be helpful when trying to heal the body, especially after an intense workout.

Managing Stress

Stress can have complex effects on your mind and body. When you feel anxious or stressed out, your cortisol levels rise which triggers a fight-or-flight response. This response is designed to help you run away from certain dangers but it can put unnecessary strain on your body and mind in modern times.

If you’re overly stressed out it can make your liver work harder to process CBD and cause the effects of CBD gummies to feel stronger when you take them.

Reducing stress by practicing mindfulness, getting active and taking up a hobby like yoga or reading can go a long way towards improving your mental and physical wellbeing. It’s much easier to manage stress levels compared to THC because CBD won’t cause you to feel paranoid or anxious.

The Top 16 Strongest CBD Gummies on the Market Now

These CBD infused peach rings are just the thing to get you in your vibe! Sweet and sour with a peachy twist, you’ll love keeping these potent peach rings on hand. Plus, they taste like your favorite peach smoothie! No sugar added and comes in plain or mixed berry flavors.

Enjoy this nutritious snack while balancing your mood all day long without a jittery feeling of overstimulation caused by caffeine or other chemical stimulants.

These little critters are flying in from the east to scratch your taste-buds’ itch. Made with pure CBD isolate, don’t be surprised when you find yourself running after them for that sweet and sour sugar blast! They come in all different shapes and sizes with 10mg of active CBD per worm.

That’s one whole milligram of goodness chomping through each bite with zero additional preservatives or artificial ingredients like gelatin, glycerin, soy lecithin, natural flavors, colors or sweeteners added!

Pucker up for delicious CBD with Nanocraft. If you’re looking for an enjoyably easy way to get your daily dose of beneficial, non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) then try our CBD Gummies! Whether it’s the buzzkill feeling of a rough day or something simply more personal like menstrual cramps, feel good knowing that each puckered gummy delivers 25 milligrams Cbd per cherry, orange, and lemon flavor in every bottle.

Not only are they loved by many but research also shows it can help support ailments such as anxiety.

BudPop Sleep Gummies

These sleep gummies are the perfect way to make sure you get your beauty rest and recharge before hitting the town or classroom. These CBD infused fruit chews pack a big punch at 25mg of active CBD per gummy!

No sugars, soy, dairy, gluten, or artificial flavors added as these babies are as clean as they come.

Fab CBD Gummies

Fab CBD is a delicious way to get your daily dose of 25mg Cannabidiol. With 10 gummies per bottle, you’ll be sure to get all the rest and relaxation you need!

Enhance your physical well-being by giving yourself the best possible nights sleep when paired with a CBD infused topical, like our CBD pain cream or CBD muscle & joint cream!

Cheef Botanicals Gummies

These vegan and gluten-free gummies are the perfect way to get your daily CBD intake. Made with pure, organic CBD isolate and natural terpenes, these gummies pack 25mg of active CBD into each bite!

Joy Organic CBD Gummies

Made with organic ingredients, these gummies are perfect for those who like to live natural without the chemicals. Each pack contains 30mg of CBD which is equivalent to one dropper full of our tincture, making it an affordable alternative once you factor in how much CBD is being absorbed per bite!

CBDistillery CBD Gummies

CBDistillery brings you the best of both worlds in a bottle. Each 30mg gummy has a delicious fruit flavor and contains the perfect amount to keep your mood balanced all day long.

So if stress is getting to you, pair a dose of these gummies with a CBD-infused topical like our CBD pain cream or CBD muscle & joint cream for a relaxing experience you can feel!

Medterra CBD Gummies

These CBD infused gummies come in a variety of flavors and packs 25mg of CBD per berry gummy. The best part? They’re infused with wholesome, organic full spectrum hemp extract to ensure you get the benefits of CBD without any fillers or additives!

That means these babies are vegan & gluten free too so everyone can join in on the CBD snack time fun!

CBDFx Gummies

If you are looking for organic, vegan-friendly gummies, CBDFx is the brand for you. These CBD infused gummies are made with all vegan ingredients and are gluten free!

Each pack contains 20mg of Cannabidiol to help support your overall health and wellness, including anxiety reduction!

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

If you’re like most people, stress is always around causing unnecessary bad days. With these CBD gummies, you don’t have to suffer from the feeling of anxiety or worry!

Each pack contains 30mg of active CBD to help get your body back on track and maintain mental peace of mind.

Charlotte’s Web Full Spectrum Gummies

These full spectrum gummies contain 25mg of CBD & 2.5mg of the calming terpene, Myrcene. They are completely THC free so you get all the benefits of CBD without having to experience any psychoactive effects or potential drug testing complications.

Premium Jane CBD Gummies

These gummies pack 25mg of CBD and come in a bottle of 10 so you can save some for later. Each gummy is crafted with the highest quality ingredients and natural flavors, making them perfect for adults and kids alike!

Palm Organix CBD Gummies

Palm Organix CBD Gummies are vegan & gluten free and contain 25mg of active CBD per gummy. Every gummy is crafted with organic ingredients so you can live a more holistic lifestyle without sacrificing flavor or quality!

Green Roads Relax Bears CBD Gummies

Treat yourself to Green Roads Relax Bears for a much-needed break. Each bottle comes with 30 gummies so you can rest easy knowing you have enough to last!

Rest assured, these vegan & gluten free gummies are made without any artificial flavors or colors and contain no added sugar.

Kats Botanicals CBD Gummies

Kats Botanicals CBD Gummies combine taste and function in a 30-pack so you can experience the benefits of CBD everywhere! The gummies are vegan, gluten free and contain 25mg of active CBD per gummy.

Each bite is infused with organic full spectrum hemp extract to promote overall wellness without any artificial flavors or colors.

Who Should Use CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are made from high-quality ingredients so they’re great for everyone from kids to adults. The effects of CBD start within the body and work their way out, which is why many people choose to topically apply CBD products like our CBD pain cream or CBD muscle & joint cream.

Some things in life can be extremely tough to manage, which is why many people are turning to CBD gummies. Stress can be difficult to deal with, but these gummies ensure you’re getting the right amount of CBD every time.

How We Ranked The Top 16 Strongest CBD Gummies

When it comes to finding the best CBD gummies, we know that taste isn’t everything. Sometimes you want something with a little more kick than your average bear!

If this sounds like you fear not. We did some research so you wouldn’t have to and compiled our findings into what we hope is a comprehensive list of the 16 strongest CBD gummies on the market. Our criteria included:

CBD content (We ranked anything 5+mg as 5/5 strength)

CBD per gummy count (The more the better)

Reviews (The more positive reviews, the better)

Brand trustworthiness & transparency (Our favorite brands disclose all ingredients and lab testing results)

Flavor variety (We wanted old fashioned gummies, vegan gummies, fruity flavors, etc.)

Now don’t get us wrong, the taste is important too. But when it comes to CBD you always want to make sure you are taking enough. We decided to provide you with a guide of the 16 best CBD gummies on the market above to help guide you forward in choosing the strongest CBD gummies to suit your needs today.