There’s a reason why many seem to have the itch to declutter and rid their homes of grime and dirt come springtime. According to experts, it has something to do with what is called a “fresh start effect,” which boosts people’s motivation when faced with the prospect of turning over a new leaf. In spring’s case, the more tolerable weather urges people to better themselves and their living spaces.

But while the prospect of inhabiting a squeaky clean home sure is promising, you have to do actual work to make your place spotless. Purging your home of junk is quite a large undertaking, and so it would be better to acquire some tools that can at least help you make the work a bit easier. You can start by picking up a powerful vacuum that can eliminate all the bacteria lying around your precious abode. The JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent option, and it’s on sale for 45 percent off for a limited time.

Rated Amazon’s Choice at 4.1 out of 5 stars, JASHEN V18 is designed to clean virtually any surface. CNN wrote that it “is making us forget about Dyson’ because of its impressive performance, working with a 350W digital brushless motor powerful enough to deliver strong suction to lift stubborn dirt and stains. It also has a 2-in-1 dusting brush that lets you clean both the floor and carpet with absolute ease.

With a built-in filter sensor, the LED screen displays the selected power mode, remaining run time, and filter cleaning alert. It even notifies you when it’s time to clean filters, so you always have the vacuum performing at the optimal level. It’s designed with better noise optimization as well, and it doesn’t have the annoying whirring noise that annoys the hell out of you and your neighbors.

The V16 runs on a rechargeable 2,500mAh battery, which delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime. And thanks to its wireless design, you can enjoy more flexible and efficient cleaning. Make spring cleaning a cakewalk with the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It normally retails for $350, but you can grab it on sale for only $189.99.

Prices subject to change.