Save up to 60 percent on smart home devices this fall

Upgrading your home this fall doesn’t have to stop with Halloween decorations. If you want to keep it up-to-date, you may want to install smart gadgets to make your life easier. Adding smart devices here and there can make your home nicer to live in, and it can even help you save on time and energy.

Lo and behold, here are 10 options on sale:

You can turn nearly any appliance into a smart one with this smart outlet that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When connected with your lights, appliances, and other devices, you can easily control them either via voice or smartphone app. Formerly $49, you can get it on sale for $17.99.

Secure your home with this smart lock that offers entry via biometric fingerprint identification, contactless key fob, or your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. It also features a 2-point locking—one on the deadbolt and one on the handle—keeping your home twice as secure. It normally retails for $399, but you can get grab it on sale for $349.99.

This refurbished (see also: good as new) Amazon Echo speaker enables you to use your voice to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and more. With immersive, 360-degree Omnidirectional audio, you can fill your room with the music you love. It’s usually $99, but you can get it on sale for $54.99.

Upgrade any room with this floor lamp that has an integrated LED and lets you choose from infinite light mode options to suit any mood or occasion. With the accompanying app, you can select a color, adjust the brightness, and create the perfect atmosphere with just a few taps. Bring one home for only $129.99.

Named as Amazon’s Choice with 4.7/5 stars, this plug allows you to voice control your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more. You can use it with any Alexa-enabled device, including the Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app. Feel free to create helpful routines to make your life easier, like scheduling lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically. Get it for $24.99.

The Portal Mini is a smart video calling display that will make you feel as though you’re in the same room as your friends and family while video calling. The built-in camera pans and zooms to keep up with the action, and when someone enters the room, it automatically widens to keep everyone in view. There’s even a smart sound feature that enhances the voice of whoever is talking, while also minimizing background noise. Get it on sale for $128.99.

Create the perfect environment that allows for a good night’s sleep with this white noise machine. It generates 10 nature sounds, 7 animal sounds, and 8 sleep sounds, providing a calming effect for anxious infants. With the built-in light, it also emits a relaxing dimmable glow. It typically retails for $39, but you can get it on sale for $29.99.

Significantly cost your home’s energy costs with the SOLUS⁺, an infrared heater that warms the space with up to 30 percent less energy than traditional electric heaters. Designed to be used free-standing or wall-mounted, you can install it in any room, including your kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom. It usually goes for $599, but you can get it on sale for $479.20.

Keep your beverage warm from the first sip to the last drop with this smart mug warmer. It’s covered with a layer of thermal conductive glass, so it can transfer heat to stainless steel, ceramic, and glass mugs. With the timing feature, it allows up to 9 hours of keeping your mug warm. Typically $79, you can snag it on sale for $32.99.

Set the mood in any room in your home with this ambient light that lets you choose from warm, light hues for a work environment or dark, romantic hues for a nice, intimate feel. You can sync it to your music streaming and watch the lights flicker with every beat. Normally $69, you can get it on sale for $54.99.

