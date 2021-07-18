These 6 tools will up your gardening game this summer

Why spend money on fruits, veggies, and herbs you can grow on your own? That’s the cool thing about gardening. You don’t have to worry about buying cilantro at the grocery store for it to only go bad in your fridge drawer. Did you know that 11 percent of food waste comes from our homes? Maybe if you only pick what you need fresh for the day, you can be a little nicer to the planet.

Here are six cool garden essentials to get started on your greenhouse at home.

If you’re going to opt for an indoor garden, what about one that also provides some decor? The AquaSprouts Garden sits on your desk and combines your garden and aquarium. The fish help provide nutrients for the plants, and the plants clean the water. It’s a mini ecosystem right in your home. The AquaSprouts Garden is 17 percent off for only $148.98.

If you’re into growing with water but don’t want to deal with a pet, the AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden (8-Gallon) might be a better option for you. You can convert this into a simple water garden or a hydroponic system. You don’t have to worry about watering these plants. The garden does it on its own by recycling the water. You actually end up saving about 90 percent of the water you use. The AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden (8-Gallon) is $137.98, an 18 percent discount, for a limited time.

Sometimes, classic is the better move. For those with outdoor gardens or who want to spruce up their patio, the Raised Garden Bed Elevated Planter Box Shelf Standing Garden Herb Garden Wood – Natural is a solid option. You don’t want to worry about bending over to constantly tend to your plants. This way, you can take care of them while standing up. The planter is made out of 100 percent fir wood and has a lower shelf for storage. Buy the Raised Garden Bed Elevated Planter Box Shelf Standing Garden Herb Garden Wood – Natural for 60 percent off for $159.99.

A good garden deserves some space. The AEVA: Modern Hydroponic Garden System brings a modern approach to the indoor hydroponic garden system. This system is pretty big, so you can focus on growing larger plants, such as kale or lettuce. It uses a vertical style approach, which looks like something out of a sci-fi film. You can grow up to 10 pounds of produce a month or up to 16 plants. Add a sense of modernity to your home with the AEVA: Modern Hydroponic Garden System, only $999 for a limited time.

Herbs are the foundation of a good dish. You can throw them into a sauce or a salad. The best dishes would be nothing if it were not for that hint of cilantro or parsley. Well, the Herblicious Chef can bring the freshest of herbs into your kitchen. It comes with cilantro and parsley seeds. After six weeks, you should have a harvest of fresh herbs every week. The plants do require 18 hours of light a day, so be prepared for that energy bill increase. The Herblicious Chef is only $34.99.

Maybe cilantro and parsley aren’t right for the meals you have planned. Perhaps you prefer oregano and thyme. Then, the Refined Herb Mix is for you. This herb mix comes with 16 seed pods: four oregano, four thyme, and eight chives. You won’t get any cilantro or parsley here, though. The chives can be harvested weekly, but you’ll have to wait two weeks for the rest. Try the Refined Herb Mix for only $34.99.

Prices subject to change.