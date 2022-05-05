Whenever you’re feeling particularly stressed or anxious, you likely exhibit fidgeting behaviors to calm yourself. This might mean biting your nails or nervously shaking your legs. You may also resort to playing with a stress ball, or perhaps a fidget toy like a spinner or the no-fail Rubik’s Cube.

According to science, fidgeting is normal and helps stimulate areas of the brain during tense and high-pressure situations. And since the times are making us feel more stressed than usual, you may find yourself fidgeting more and more. But instead of picking at your skin or pacing around the room, try the award-winning Shashibo Shape-Shifting Box instead. This toy can transform into over 70 geometric shapes and more with every twist, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for over 50-percent off.

This award-winning toy was named Innovative Patented Product Toy of The Year in 2020, 2021, and was a 2022 finalist. This shape-shifting box features 36 rare earth magnets for an innovative design that transforms into over 70 shapes. Forget the Rubik’s Cube that only challenges you to solve one puzzle. Shashibo offers something new to discover with every twist, so you’ll never get bored of playing it. You can even combine two or more Shashibos to build larger shapes and create more possibilities.

Check it out:

Unlike most toys, the quality and unique design of the Shashibo is what makes it stand out. It’s durably constructed out of premium injection-mold plastic, rare earth magnets, a tear-proof matte, or high-gloss surface. Each Shashibo has four art designs as well—the outer design and three inner designs, making for a visually pleasing toy. It also fits comfortably in hand for hours, never tiring you out as you play.

Originally retailing for $42, you can grab the Shashibo for only $16.99. You take your pick from three color options: black/white, green, and blue.

Prices subject to change.