Gain unlimited access to diverse stock imagery and $30 of store credit for just $29.99

Stock photos are often cheesy, and so downright weird that they make you wonder if there are people that would find actual uses for them. Think ladies at brunch laughing at their salads, a man in a suit sitting in a bathtub, and a woman throwing spaghetti in a forest. And if a stock photo isn’t kitschy, they’re incredibly boring and conventional and used for thousands of websites’ marketing materials.

Scopio, however, is a female-founded company that made Forbes30under30 this year, and that understands this predicament and has launched a platform to make stock photography not only more diverse and authentic but more pocket-friendly, too. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription and a $30 store credit for just $29.99.

A subscription grants you access to Scopio’s ever-expanding library of over 400,000 diverse images taken by more than 13,000 spread across the globe. No weird photos that can double as memes—every editorial image included in the repository is new, eye-catching, and diverse, with photos relating to current events to boot.

With royalty-free images, you can use them for publication emails, newsletters, web pages, social media, editorial pieces, and any other project that needs enhancement. You have the flexibility to use the images in a variety of ways. Perhaps the best part of snagging a subscription is that you’re also supporting photographers to earn money and build their careers.

“Scopio is a platform that launched in 2016, and aptly named, “scopes” out the world’s greatest photos and videos from the 4 billion pieces of content posted daily on social media,” wrote Forbes. “Scopio is a great source for collecting images that represent those offerings.”

A subscription to Scopio typically costs $3,480, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for just $29.99. With this deal, you even get an extra $30 credit as well.

Prices subject to change.