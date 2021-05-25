Upgrade your kitchen for the summer with this coffee maker

There’s a whole world of coffee-at-home possibilities. Your options just depend on what tools you have on hand, and you can bring the office-style coffee keg into your kitchen now with this coffee maker.

The Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker offers a different way to brew coffee at home. However, it’ll give you a very specific type of coffee: cold brew. Summer’s around the corner, so why not prepare? TikTokers create all sorts of sweet Starbucks or Dunkin cold brew recipes—tempting you to venture into your nearest coffee shop. Ignore them and stay strong! You can make these drinks at home and save some money along the way. This coffee maker makes it all the easier. For a limited time, the coffee maker is 27 percent off for $129.99. It even comes in a matte flat black, too.

Cold brew lovers will love how this machine works. It uses pre-made cold brew coffee or cold brew you make on your own. Then, you pour into the keg and shake it around. Put it in your fridge for an hour—and voila!

The Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker adds nitrogen to your drink. That reduces acidity, thickens the drink, and makes it all the yummier. You can skip adding dairy if you prefer. The drink should be creamy on its own.

On Amazon, the Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker has 4.5 out of 5 stars. Its hundreds of reviews are largely positive. Customers go on and on about how creamy and frothy the coffee comes out. However, cleaning the machine and replacing its nitro cartridges can be a bit annoying. Make sure you’re up for the time that maintenance requires. Otherwise, maybe at-home brewing just isn’t for you.

Still, imagine the satisfaction of brewing your own cold brew—and pumping it with sweet nitrogen for a one-of-a-kind experience. The Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker can make that happen. Typically retailing for $179, you can have it for only $129.99.

Prices subject to change.