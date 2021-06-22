This innovative roll-up bag makes packing a piece of cake

It still feels like a fever dream, but travel is finally kicking back up into gear again. But after a year of being deprived of hopping on planes and going on long road trips, you may have forgotten what it’s like to do one of the most important things when it comes to travel — packing.

Packing your essentials and valuables is often a tedious chore, but luckily, there’s a hack to make it more tolerable. To make packing less of a hassle, consider picking up a Rolo Portable: Roll-Up Travel Bag. An innovative travel accessory, it’s a compression bag, a suitcase, a wardrobe, and an organizer all-in-one. And for a limited time, you can grab one for 30 percent off.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this roll-up bag is designed to help you travel smarter. It’s built with expertly crafted durability to withstand your greatest adventures, so you can rest assured that it will last for years on end.

The way this bag is built and meant to be used is straightforward. When laid flat and unrolled, you can slot in 4 days worth of shirts, pants, underwear, and socks in the built-in compartments and pockets. Once you’re ready to go, simply roll it up to compress everything down. It has a hanging hook that can be hung anywhere, which streamlines your ability to store your items in tight spaces. You can hang it in closets, RVs, or even on a bunk bed frame.

With its innovative design, you can quickly see its contents when it’s unrolled and hung. The transparent pockets let you identify what clothes are where, and the branded construction delivers lasting high-quality with strong fabric, YKK zippers, military-grade mesh, and buckles.

Make packing a breeze with the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag. It usually retails for $49, but for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for $34.99.

