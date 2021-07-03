These night goggles will elevate your July 4th celebration

The coolest animals come out at night—even the coolest ancient dinosaurs. Unfortunately for us humans, our eyes aren’t exactly built to see once the sun goes down. That’s when night goggles come in handy. If you’re looking to do some nighttime exploring, these top-rated night goggles might be an option for you. They’re on sale this Fourth of July.

The Rexing B1 Basic Night Vision Goggles with Camera are $129.99 for a limited time. That’s a $10 discount from what they usually cost on Amazon. It’s worth noting, however, that customers love this product. The goggles have four out of five stars on Amazon where customers have written praises for its price and quality. It’s not hard to see why.

These night vision goggles let you catch a glimpse from as far as 984 feet, or 300 meters. That’s because it can zoom four times digitally and even 10 times optically. The device relies on infrared lighting to show you what’s what in the dark. Not everyone may care for animal watching, but hunters and hikers may appreciate an extra set of eyes to know what’s what in the wilderness. Plus, the goggles let you take photos and shoot video. If you wind up observing something special, you’ll have proof to show any friends or family who may not believe you otherwise.

The goggles also come with an LCD display, so you can playback what you’ve recorded. You don’t have to wait until you’re home to replay. It’s a great deal, especially considering the camera’s size. The Rexing B1 Basic Night Vision Goggles with Camera can fit in your pocket. So throw it in a bag and take it with you on the go. Plus, it’s waterproof and runs on batteries for up to 12 hours.

This Fourth of July deal won’t last long. Make the Rexing B1 Basic Night Vision Goggles with Camera yours for only $129.99.

Prices subject to change.