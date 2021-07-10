Save as much as 60 percent on these refurbished tablets

Tablets may not be as powerful as laptops and desktops, but it doesn’t mean that they are not capable of accomplishing all sorts of tasks. In fact, most tablets in the market today come packed with a wealth of features that allow you to stream, browse, and even work on administrative and creative projects. Their main draw is that they’re incredibly portable, allowing you to remain productive on the go.

But since tablets are not as essential as computers, you may find it difficult to splurge on one. If you want to score a great model from a reputable brand, your best bet is to purchase a refurbished one. Refurbs work just as great as brand new devices, save for a scruff here and there. But who really cares about light scratches when it’s the performance you’re after?

Lo and behold, here are 13 options for refurbished tablets, all of which are on sale:

With a full-sized 9.7-inch LED-backlit Retina display and a dual-core 1.8GHz Apple A9 processor, this iPad is your productivity buddy. It delivers smooth background performance for streaming and browsing, and with the 128GB storage, you can store all your essentials—and then some. Normally $499, you can grab it on sale for $319.99.

A slightly more affordable option is this 5th Gen iPad sporting 32GB of flash storage. It has the same features as the aforementioned, except that it has less storage. 32GB is still capable of storing a good chunk of your music and files, thousands of photos, and a smattering of apps and games. Grab it on sale for $249.99.

For something more advanced, this 9.7-inch 6th generation iPad boasts a powerful A10 Fusion chip, allowing you to multitask and use the latest apps, including AR experiences. It comes with 4G LTE capability and WiFi 5, so you can go online either via WiFi or using your sim. With 10 hours of battery life, you can browse, surf, and game throughout the day. Usually $559, it’s on sale for $319.99.

This one is quite identical to the model above, save for the fact that you can only connect to WiFi. Still, it has the same powerful features, so you won’t have to worry about diminished performance. Oh, and it comes in the coveted gold color, too. Get it on sale for $309.99.

Enjoy seamless browsing with this iPad Air 2 that comes packed with Apple’s 64-bit A8X chip and M8 coprocessor, delivering 40 percent faster CPU performance and 2.5 times the graphics performance when compared to its predecessor. It’s also 18 percent thinner and lighter at 0.24 inches and 0.96 lbs, making it extremely portable. With WiFi + 4G unlocked, you’ll have no problem going online using your SIM or by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot. It usually goes for $699, but you can get it on sale for $349.99 for a limited time.

You can also go for this sparkly gold version, which comes with a 64 GB storage capacity. With a B rating, it may harbor some light scuffing, but it works just as new. Grab it on sale for only $299.99.

A more affordable option is this 16GB variant that comes in the classic space gray colorway. It also has WiFi and 4G capability for easy connecting, and while it has a 16GB capacity, it’s still capable of storing your important files. Get one on sale for $279.99.

When it comes to tablet performance, few are more notable than the iPad Pro. This portable computer sports a processor that puts some laptops to shame—a 2.2GHz A9X chip that makes it capable of executing tasks you’d normally save for your desktop. It also has a battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, and a generously large Retina display that can stream your favorite content in stunning quality. Thanks to WiFi and 4G connectivity, you can go online either via SIM or connecting to a wireless network. It normally retails for $899, but you can get it on sale today for $459.99.

If you have tons of files to store, this option is your best bet. Not only does it come in the gold colorway, but it also boasts a generous 256GB flash storage capacity. Snag one on sale for $509.99.

If you’re not going to connect via SIM, you can go for this more pocket-friendly option. It’s also gold, packs the same features as the other two models mentioned above, but it has 128GB of storage space. Get it for just $459.99.

Or you can snag this 32GB variant, which is just as capable as the other three in terms of performance. It connects via WiFi, allows for multitasking, and lets you store all sorts of data. Grab one on sale for $399.99.

Of course, Apple is not the end-all, be-all of tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A comes equipped with a vivid display that delivers 800 by 1280 pixels of stunning color reproduction and optimal screen brightness levels, allowing you to enjoy any type of content. It also comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of built-in storage, delivering fast performance and providing more disk space. Normally with a $299 price tag, you can get it on sale for $119.99.

Last but not least is the Lenovo Tab 4, which comes with a 10.1-inch HD display and Dolby Atmos, making it a portable entertainment hub with immersive audio. It also features a 1.4GHz Quad-core CPU for multitasking and razor-thin design—0.28-inches thick to be exact—for extreme portability. And with its multi-account feature, multiple users can open their own accounts for their own customized space within the tablet. Get it on sale for $159.99 for a limited time.

