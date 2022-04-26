The next Apple WWDC conference is just a few months away, and everyone is already buzzing. It’s expected to showcase a new software like the much-awaited iOS 16, but rumor has it that the tech giant is planning on launching a slate of new MacBooks, including laptops with the M2 chip, and a brand new version of the MacBook Air.

If you’re already long overdue for a gear upgrade, there’s no harm in waiting for a few more months to enjoy the new Apple devices. But if you’re looking to save money and don’t mind using a computer from past releases, picking up a refurbished unit is the way to go. Of course, refurbished doesn’t necessarily mean defective. It may have a few scuffs here and there but it works just as new. And isn’t that what matters anyway? A refurbished version of the 2014 Apple MacBook Air is currently on sale, and you can grab it for hundreds of dollars off for a limited time.

While the model year of this computer dates back to 2014, it doesn’t mean that it’s no longer efficient. Featuring a 22nm Haswell 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of onboard 1600 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM, 128GB storage, and an Intel HD Graphics 5000 graphics processor, it allows for a better-than-ever browsing experience. You don’t have to worry about any lags or freezes. It can run multiple programs simultaneously and work just fine.

This particular MacBook Air is packed in a razor-thin aluminum case, making it lightweight and portable enough to be brought anywhere. It also comes equipped with a 720p FaceTime HD webcam, a backlit full-size keyboard, and a 13.3-inch widescreen TFT LED-backlit active-matrix glossy display. You can easily hop online thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity and share files with ease via Bluetooth 4.0. In short: this refurbished version of the MacBook Air lets you experience all the great functions and features of a quality Apple device but at a price that won’t break the bank.

Originally retailing for $1,199, you can get this refurbished Apple MacBook Air for only $295.99.

Prices subject to change.