Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

From laptops to iPads, these are top-of-the-line products at hugely discounted prices.

By May 06, 2021

Hands holding Apple product.
Stack Commerce

Apple makes some of the best products on the market. Whether it’s laptops, phones or tablets, they can all be a little on the expensive side. The solution? Get a pre-owned or refurbished device that is almost as good as something brand new. You get the Apple product at a huge discount. That is exactly what you’ll find here, with 11 different tablets and laptops, each available at a great price.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 32GB WiFi Silver

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This 2015 model features a multi-touch screen and a 10-hour battery life. The refurbished model is Wi-Fi only, comes in silver and arrives with a stylus and charger included. Usually priced at $699, get it on sale now for $479.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-Inch 256GB Silver + Accessories Bundle

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This 2017 model is a significant upgrade from previous iPad Pro models, featuring dual cameras and a 10-hour battery life. This refurbished device comes in silver, and also includes iPad accessories including a charger, case and tempered glass screen protector. Usually priced at $699, get it on sale now for $459.99.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Cor i% 4GB RAM 128GB SSD

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This MacBook from 2015 features Bluetooth 4.0, Intel HD graphics 6000 and turbo-boost technology. It is refurbished and comes in silver and has been given a B rating, meaning it just has light scuffing or small scratches. Usually priced at $999, you can get it on sale now for $469.99.

Apple Macbook 12-InchCore M 1.1 GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This laptop may be a 2015 model, but it is a grade A refurbishment. This Apple Macbook features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 10-hour battery life and a 480p webcam. Usually priced at $999, you can get it on sale now for $629.99.

Apple iPad Air 32GB Bundle

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

You’ll get a great deal on this 2013 model that is refurbished and features Wi-Fi exclusively. It has an 8 MP back camera, Bluetooth 4.0 and Siri functionality among its many features. Usually priced at $499, get it on sale now for $184.99.

Apple iPad Air 16GB Bundle

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This is identical to the bundle above, with just a little less space at 16GB. It comes in space gray, arrives with a charger, and is a Grade B refurbishment. Usually priced at $499, get it on sale now for $169.99.

Apple Mac Mini Core I5 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB HD

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This device is great  for those who already own a mouse, keyboard and monitor or other display. Connect your display through the mini HDMI video port. With its 7.7-inch size, this Mac mini only takes up a small space on your desktop. Usually priced at $599, get it on sale now for $329.99.

Apple iPad Air 2 9.7-Inch 64GB

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

This pre-owned 2014 model features an 8 MP rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera. It uses fingerprint scan as an extra level of security. This 2014 model has a 10-hour battery life. Usually priced at $339, get it on sale now for $289.

Apple iPad Air 2 9.7-Inch 64GB

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products.  

This pre-owned model from 2014 works exclusively with Wi-Fi and features Bluetooth 4.2 technology. It has a 10-hour battery life, an 8MP camera and fingerprint scan. Usually priced at $339, get it on sale now for $299.

Apple MacBook Air 11-Inch Core i5 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB

Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Core i5 8GB RAM 500GB

This is a great deal on a pre-owned 2012 model. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to wirelessly transfer music, photos, videos and documents to and from other devices. It has a seven-hour battery life, and features Graphics 4000. Usually priced at $649, get it on sale now for $599.

Prices subject to change

goods
stack commerce

MORE TO READ

Like science, tech, and DIY projects?

Sign up to receive Popular Science's emails and get the highlights.

LET'S GO