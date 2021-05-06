Get some great deals on pre-owned and refurbished Apple products.  

Apple makes some of the best products on the market. Whether it’s laptops, phones or tablets, they can all be a little on the expensive side. The solution? Get a pre-owned or refurbished device that is almost as good as something brand new. You get the Apple product at a huge discount. That is exactly what you’ll find here, with 11 different tablets and laptops, each available at a great price.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 32GB WiFi Silver

This 2015 model features a multi-touch screen and a 10-hour battery life. The refurbished model is Wi-Fi only, comes in silver and arrives with a stylus and charger included. Usually priced at $699, get it on sale now for $479.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-Inch 256GB Silver + Accessories Bundle

This 2017 model is a significant upgrade from previous iPad Pro models, featuring dual cameras and a 10-hour battery life. This refurbished device comes in silver, and also includes iPad accessories including a charger, case and tempered glass screen protector. Usually priced at $699, get it on sale now for $459.99.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Cor i% 4GB RAM 128GB SSD

This MacBook from 2015 features Bluetooth 4.0, Intel HD graphics 6000 and turbo-boost technology. It is refurbished and comes in silver and has been given a B rating, meaning it just has light scuffing or small scratches. Usually priced at $999, you can get it on sale now for $469.99.

Apple Macbook 12-InchCore M 1.1 GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD

This laptop may be a 2015 model, but it is a grade A refurbishment. This Apple Macbook features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 10-hour battery life and a 480p webcam. Usually priced at $999, you can get it on sale now for $629.99.

Apple iPad Air 32GB Bundle

You’ll get a great deal on this 2013 model that is refurbished and features Wi-Fi exclusively. It has an 8 MP back camera, Bluetooth 4.0 and Siri functionality among its many features. Usually priced at $499, get it on sale now for $184.99.

Apple iPad Air 16GB Bundle

This is identical to the bundle above, with just a little less space at 16GB. It comes in space gray, arrives with a charger, and is a Grade B refurbishment. Usually priced at $499, get it on sale now for $169.99.

Apple Mac Mini Core I5 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB HD

This device is great for those who already own a mouse, keyboard and monitor or other display. Connect your display through the mini HDMI video port. With its 7.7-inch size, this Mac mini only takes up a small space on your desktop. Usually priced at $599, get it on sale now for $329.99.

Apple iPad Air 2 9.7-Inch 64GB

This pre-owned 2014 model features an 8 MP rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera. It uses fingerprint scan as an extra level of security. This 2014 model has a 10-hour battery life. Usually priced at $339, get it on sale now for $289.

Apple iPad Air 2 9.7-Inch 64GB

.

This pre-owned model from 2014 works exclusively with Wi-Fi and features Bluetooth 4.2 technology. It has a 10-hour battery life, an 8MP camera and fingerprint scan. Usually priced at $339, get it on sale now for $299.

Apple MacBook Air 11-Inch Core i5 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Core i5 8GB RAM 500GB

This is a great deal on a pre-owned 2012 model. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to wirelessly transfer music, photos, videos and documents to and from other devices. It has a seven-hour battery life, and features Graphics 4000. Usually priced at $649, get it on sale now for $599.

Prices subject to change