Enjoy massive deals on these 9 refurbished Apple devices

The problem: you want a new Apple device without shelling out a considerable chunk of your savings. The easy answer: buying a refurbished product that works just as great.

Refurbished devices often get a bad rap for being “rejects,” but it couldn’t be further than the truth. Not only do they function like new, enabling you to keep up with your digital passions and aspirations, but they got the two thumbs up from the manufacturer before being put on the market. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech and don’t mind picking up older models, here are some on sale:

Breeze through those emails faster and more efficiently with this refurbished keyboard. The compact design takes up 24 percent less space than its full-size counterparts, all while ensuring that the most used function keys are well within reach. With Bluetooth technology that boasts an operating range of up to 30 feet and versatile compatibility, you can pair it with your iPad or any Bluetooth-enabled Mac computer seamlessly. Normally retailing for $99, it’s on sale for $59.99 for a limited time.

Achieve more while on the go with this 2013 iPad Air, which boasts an Apple A7 chip, iOS 7 operating system, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB storage support. Its 9.7-inch touch-sensitive screen makes viewing files and videos easy, and the 10-hour battery life helps you keep up with your busy workday. If you’re looking to save a bit, a silver option is available for $169.99 (reg.$499).

Offering a similar deal on touch-screen technology and Apple connectivity, this gray/black version of the discounted Apple iPad Air is available for a great bargain. Listed with an “A” grade, this 2013 model is on sale for just $219, which is 55 percent less than its $499 MSRP.

A refurbished iPad Air 2 is also on sale, providing a next-level browsing experience with its A8X 1.5GHz processor. Its 16GB capacity can store all your essentials, and the 8MP iSight camera allows you to FaceTime with friends and take awesome photos on the move. It also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner to guard against unauthorized access. Typically retailing for $499, you can grab one on sale for $319.99.

If you’re looking for a tablet that has more processing power, this iPad Pro combines a mighty A9X chip and 32 GB of storage, creating a powerful operating environment to help you plow through your daily tasks and enjoy your favorite content. It also features a built-in 12 MP iSight camera for stunning photos, dual microphones, two sets of stereo speakers, and a 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery for 10 hours of continuous surfing and streaming. Usually $899, it’s on sale for $279.99.

Equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, high-speed Thunderbolt I/O, a backlit keyboard, and OS X, this laptop is your partner in productivity while on the go. It boots up in seconds, launches apps quickly, and has a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 7 hours. Typically retailing for $1,299, you can grab it on sale for only $479.

And then there’s the MacBook Pro that’s pretty much comparable to a desktop computer. This 2012 refurbished model comes packed with a powerful Intel i5 Dual Core 2.5GHz processor with 8GB of RAM, a 120GB SATA hard drive to accommodate all of your needs, and an Intel HD Graphics 4000 processor that provides beautiful graphics. With a unibody aluminum case design milled from a single piece of aluminum and a backlit keyboard with a no-button glass inertial multi-touch trackpad, it has the classic sleek Apple look that everyone wants. Typically retailing for $469, you can grab it on sale for $449.

If you want the Apple experience without springing much for an iMac, the Mac Mini can provide that for you. Just connect it to an external monitor and it will deliver outstanding computer performance without the hefty Apple price. It’s ideal for those who already own a mouse, keyboard, and display. Typically retailing for $599, it’s on sale for $329.99.

And finally, for the full Mac experience, you can pick up this refurbished iMac, which comes with a gorgeous 4k display and specs like the Intel Core i3 processor that will do whatever you need. Packaged with Apple’s phenomenal operating system, it runs as beautifully as it looks on your desk. It usually goes for $1,399, but you can get it for $999 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.