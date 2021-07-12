Score the best price on LifePro Power Dumbbells, right here

Looking to shape and tone your body? Maybe you’ve been thinking it’s time to get started working towards a healthier lifestyle? Well, now’s the time, and we’ve got the perfect place to start. Strength training is proven to improve muscle strength and tone to protect your joints from injury, burn body fat, and make your heart healthier. That’s right. If you are looking to improve your overall fitness you need to start lifting weights.

Sure, maybe you think weight training can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Not when you have this set of 2 adjustable LifePro PowerFlow Dumbbells in your possession. With the PowerFlow Dumbbells you can gradually increase the weight you’re lifting, starting from 5 pounds, and working your way up to 25 pounds. Each increment is 5 pounds, so you can make easy progress one step at a time. What’s more? These PowerFlow dumbbells are compact and portable so you can workout whenever and wherever you want.

The built-in easy adjustment system makes weight training better and easier. LifePro PowerFlow Dumbbells have a stellar 4.85-star rating on Amazon, so you know these babies are tried and true. And, listed here at the best price anywhere, you can begin your journey to a more toned body for less than anywhere else.

Replace the cluttered dumbbell collection with adjustable dumbbells, which are more compact and portable. Discover the power of your body’s potential by taking an active role to gain strength, overcome obstacles and achieve your goals. Remember, it’s important to build muscle even if you’re not interested in getting ripped. Muscles burn more fat and keep you limber and healthy.

The LifePro PowerFlow Plus: Adjustable Dumbbell Set is typically $199.99, and you can use the coupon code LIFEPRO30 at checkout to get an additional $30 off for just $169.99.

Prices subject to change.